Although the deficit only lasted a few minutes, it was a reminder for the Syosset girls basketball team that life as the defending champions is different from the program chasing an elusive crown.

Farmingdale scored the first six points of Monday’s girls basketball game and held Syosset off the scoreboard for nearly the first half of the opening quarter.

“We just know that’s not our full potential,” senior guard Kate Nelmes said. “We had to make sure we put ourselves back in line.”

The team quickly did. Syosset didn’t trail for long en route to its 63-37 victory over host Farmingdale in Nassau Conference AAA-I girls basketball action on Monday. Syosset, the defending Nassau Class AAA champions, improved to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in Nassau AAA-I. Syosset ended the final 4:35 of the first quarter on a 14-5 run to take a 14-11 lead after the opening period and expanded its lead to 30-17 before halftime.

“Ton of credit to Farmingdale,” coach Michael Ferreira said. “They came out early, made a ton of tough shots, made us work really, really hard on defense and they were able to give us a hard time on offense.”

Molly McNamara had 17 points for Farmingdale (5-3, 1-1).

“I don’t think we can take any team lightly,” Ferreira said. “I’m sure every team is out there to give us their best game and it’s a great message for our girls that we can’t just show up and expect to win. The work has to be done during the week and once the game starts.”

Samantha Schneider had 20 points and Jaylah McKay had 17 points for Syosset, which opened the second half on a 16-4 run to take a 46-21 lead with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

“Last year we knew what our end goal was and what we were working toward and this year we know everyone is coming after us, trying to beat us,” Nelmes said. “Now we’re just trying to fight through and show everyone what we’re capable of.”

“We just want to protect our championship and go even further,” Schneider said. “We have a job to (accomplish) again this year.”

Syosset is still seeking its first Long Island championship in program history. The team has played and excelled in a challenging non-conference schedule as well with that goal in mind.

“Now everyone knows we’re the real deal and we can win championships,” Nelmes said. That’s really giving us extra motivation.”

“They were able to taste victory last year and I think they liked the way that tasted,” Ferreira said. “So we’re looking for more.”