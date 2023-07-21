Where are they now? Garden City's Bethany LeSueur

Bethany LeSueur is the greatest female basketball scorer from Long Island. She has been for more than 20 years.

LeSueur scored 3,167 points for Garden City High School in six varsity seasons before graduating in 2001. A Bethany LeSueur banner and her retired uniform number hang in the Garden City gymnasium.

LeSueur still lives in Garden City and is heavily involved in the Long Island basketball community. And now when she visits her alma mater, there are young children who want to have their photo taken under her retired number — her own children.

LeSueur and her husband, Tom Hughes, have four children ages 10 and under. Their lives still are largely consumed by sports, but in a much different way from the days when LeSueur dominated on the hardwood.

“I don’t know if they really know what it means, but they know Mommy has a banner in the gym,” LeSueur said. “I never really got caught up in accolades, but as a mom and they want to take a photo, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute.’ ’’

But it wasn’t so cute all those years ago for the players on the opposing side of those more than 3,000 points.

LeSueur was about 5-7 as a seventh-grader (she grew to 5-11) and led the team in scoring from her opening game. She was a part of three Long Island championship teams and went on to star for Georgetown, averaging 11.9 points per game as a senior.

LeSueur is one of only two players from Long Island to score more than 3,000 points. Zaire Baines, who graduated from the Portledge School in 2022, is the Long Island all-time leading boys basketball scorer with 3,148 points, 19 behind LeSueur.

“At the time, I obviously thought it was an accomplishment and I was proud of it,” she said. “But I think now seeing how long it’s stood and looking back at the sheer math and numbers of it and coaching players who I think are really good and they are 1,000-point scorers in their career, it really puts it into perspective for how much that actually was.”

LeSueur, a business teacher at East Meadow High School, is a coach and the girls director of Rising Stars, an AAU program. She briefly served as the East Meadow varsity girls basketball coach but decided to stop after having children.

LeSueur, 40, said she always saw herself teaching after college. Both of her parents were teachers and athletes. Her dad, Paul, played professional soccer with the New York Cosmos and her mom, Elizabeth, was a college swimmer. Paul died in 2019.

LeSueur and her twin brother, Peter, are the youngest of four kids. The family had two boys and two girls, and LeSueur said her parents dedicated just as much time to training their daughters as their sons. All four siblings played Division I sports in college.

“When I look back, I always thank [my dad] for a time when he had two boys and two girls and he put just as much time and effort into his daughters’ sports careers as he did his sons,” LeSueur said. “My dad always spent time with all of his kids . . . I think having a twin brother helped, but having parents who put as much time in their daughters’ sports careers as their sons was really something special.”

LeSueur and Hughes have three daughters (ages 4, 6, 8) and a son (10). LeSueur, who grew up playing basketball, soccer and lacrosse and also was a swimmer, is excited to see her girls get older and would love to coach them if they go into sports. Although it seems quite likely that they’ll become serious athletes, LeSueur said she and Hughes aren’t pushing anything on their children.

“As a parent, you have all these expectations for your kids and especially if you’re an athlete,” LeSueur said. “And I think it’s humbling to watch your kids and let it come to them because each one of them is different and they have different interests.”

Basketball also helped LeSueur create a family. She and Hughes were first introduced to each other after college through youth sports training. Now they live a similar lifestyle to her parents with teaching, training and raising children.

“It was kind of fitting, I guess,” Hughes, who is director of operations for Rising Stars, said with a laugh. “Fitting that the game that she put so much into and she loved and gave her so much back brought us together.”