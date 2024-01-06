Long Island boys and girls basketball's Hardwood Heroes

Welcome to Newsday’s Hardwood Heroes to start the calendar year in high school sports. Each week we will compile the best performances of the week in boys and girls basketball.

Our overall player of the week is Jasmine McKay of North Babylon. She had 40 points, including 10 three-pointers, and five steals in North Babylon’s 69-43 win over Bay Shore on Friday. It was McKay’s third 40-point game of the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mike and Richie Carmody, Sayville: The brothers combined for 41 points in a 68-66 win over Mount Sinai. Mike had 21 and Richie’s 20 included the go-ahead shot with 18 seconds left.

Matt D’Aversa, North Shore: He drilled a three-pointer with 20 seconds left to lift North Shore to a 49-48 win over Island Trees on Thursday.

Jack David, Whitman: He scored 22 points, including two free throws with eight seconds left to give the Wildcats a three-point lead in a 56-53 win over Patchogue-Medford on Thursday.

Amir Dickerson, Amityville: He had 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals to help Amityville beat Eastport-South Manor, 73-58.

VJ Edgecombe, Long Island Lutheran: He had a near triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in Lutheran's 82-65 win over La Lumiere in Indiana Thursday.

Nigel James, Long Island Lutheran: He averaged 20 points and five assists in Long Island Lutheran’s two wins over La Lumiere (Indiana) and Legacy Early College (South Carolina) in Indiana.

Seville Williams, Amityville: He had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 73-58 win over Eastport-South Manor on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kennedy Abrahams, Portledge: She scored 28 points in a 52-45 win over Oyster Bay on Wednesday.

Jaelynn Burgess, West Babylon: She had 17 points and 10 assists in a 66-43 win over Centereach on Thursday.

Jamie Elliott, Connetquot: She had 21 points in a 54-48 win over North Babylon on Wednesday.

Alexis Mitas, St. Anthony’s: She made four three-pointers and scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half of a 65-45 win at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK on Tuesday.

Maya Motherway, East Rockaway: She scored 22 points, including the game's final point from the foul line, in a 54-53 overtime win over Carle Place on Thursday.

Caroline Mullman, Glenn: She had 29 points, including making seven three-pointers, in a 63-34 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Melissa O'Connor, Hauppauge: She scored the winning basket with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter in a 38-36 win over Eastport-South Manor on Wednesday.

Emma Poland, East Rockaway: She had 26 points and 17 rebounds, including a tying three-pointer in the fourth quarter to force overtime, in a 54-53 win over Carle Place on Thursday.

Emma Robins, Division: She had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 53-48 win over Calhoun on Wednesday.