Long Island boys and girls basketball's Hardwood Heroes for week of Jan. 13

JAYLA CALLENDER, Comsewogue

She had 29 points and seven steals in a 66-53 win over Deer Park.

SANDRA CLARKE, Westhampton

She had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 61-37 win over Half Hollow Hills West. She followed that performance with 22 points in a 65-22 win over Harborfields.

KATE CUSACK, Bethpage

She had 26 points and 17 rebounds in a 66-54 win over Hewlett.

MAKAYLA DAUBE, Mepham

Daube had quite the weeklong stretch, starting with becoming the first player in program history to reach both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds when she scored her 1,000th point and had 26 points and 15 rebounds in a 68-54 win over New Hyde Park. She followed that with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a 46-32 win over Sewanhaka and had 22 points and 15 rebounds in a 53-16 win over Roosevelt.

SOFIA DELLA RATTA, North Shore

She had 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists in a 57-25 win over Locust Valley. She also scored 20 in the first quarter of a 59-41 win over Lawrence.

KAYLA MANNIX, Wantagh

She had 18 points in a 61-55 win over Cold Spring Harbor, which defeated Wantagh in the Nassau Class A final last season. Mannix also had 19 points, six assists and five steals in a 67-43 win over Valley Stream North. She scored 13 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter of a 47-35 win over Massapequa and also had 10 steals and five assists.

JASMINE McKAY, North Babylon

She had 29 points and nine steals in a 63-54 win over Huntington.

CLAIRE McKENZIE, Mattituck

She had 23 points and five steals in a 49-41 win over Port Jefferson. She later had 21 points in a 39-32 loss to Greenport/Southold.

SARAH OWEN, Floral Park

She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-32 win over Hewlett.

CHARLOTTE RATHJEN, South Side

She had 26 points in a 52-40 win over Manhasset.

DELANEY WALTERS, Centereach

She had 29 points in a 65-23 win over Bellport.

GIANNA ZAWOL, Kings Park

She had 30 points in a 51-42 win over Bayport-Blue Point. She played a key role in Kings Park erasing a 12-0 deficit after the first quarter to take a 20-18 lead at halftime.

BOYS

KYLE BRITTON, Seaford

He scored 31 points in a 66-31 win over Lawrence.

ANTHONY CARIS, Floral Park

He scored 30 points in a 75-60 win over Valley Stream South.

WILL CASSEUS, East Meadow

He had 35 points, six assists and seven steals in a 72-66 win over Westbury.

GURI CHADHA, Jericho

He scored 32 points in a 72-64 win over Long Beach.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point

He scored his 1,000th point and then tied the program’s all-time record at 1,004 with a 22-point effort in a 78-64 loss to Southampton. He had scored 33 in the previous game, an 81-57 win over Center Moriches.

KAYDEN CYRUS, Elmont

He made three three-pointers, including a tiebreaking shot with about 13 seconds left, and scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter in a 59-54 win over Roslyn.

TYRELL DAVENDER, Brentwood

He had 33 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 60-53 win over Longwood.

AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville

He had 40 points, including 26 in the first half, six rebounds and five assists in an 87-46 win over East Hampton.

SKYLER ELLIS, Half Hollow Hills East

He had 30 points and seven rebounds in an 86-50 win over Newfield.

TRISTAN MITCHELL, Valley Stream North

He had the winning layup with three seconds left and scored 24 points in a 56-54 win over Wantagh.

DAHMARION MOSES, Floyd

He had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 69-61 win over Mount Sinai.

KAMERON QUINN, North Babylon

He had 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in an 80-59 win over Copiague.

NEELESH RAGHURAMA, Ward Melville

He hit six three-pointers and scored 43 points in a 63-58 win over Connetquot.

JESSE ROGGENDORF, Great Neck South

He scored 34 points and made four three-pointers in a 78-56 win over Great Neck North.

CHASE TIMBERLAKE, Baldwin

He scored 28, including his 1,000th point, and added eight assists, six steals and three rebounds in a 67-57 win over Valley Stream Central.

A.J. VURCHIO, Sachem East

He had 19 points and 10 assists in a 47-43 win over Commack.

DESHAWN WATKINS, Riverhead

He scored 40 points, including 21 in the first quarter, in a 76-48 win over Patchogue-Medford.

JERIMIAH WEBB, Wyandanch

He scored 19 points, including a game-ending three-pointer, in a 57-56 win over Amityville.

CHRIS WILLIAMS, St. John the Baptist

He scored 35 points in a 71-68 win over St. Mary’s.

Compiled by Owen O'Brien, Brian Heyman and Ben Dickson