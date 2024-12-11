Jasmine McKay once again proved that she can’t be stopped.

In her first league game of her final season, the senior led all scorers with a season-high 28 points in North Babylon’s 46-33 win over visiting Huntington in Suffolk III on Tuesday night.

It was a tight game from the start. The Bulldogs led by just one point in the first quarter, and at the half, they led by two.

Sophomore Olivia Rush had seven first-half points and McKay contributed six points and four steals.

“Olivia did a great job driving to the basket,” North Babylon coach Matt Gianelli said. “Just overall playing aggressively.”

McKay sparked the Bulldogs by making two of her four three-pointers in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs finally began to pull away at the end of the third. With 58 seconds left in the quarter, Gianelli called a timeout that led to a 5-0 run from North Babylon (3-1).

“The momentum from that was definitely carried into the fourth quarter,” Gianelli said. “From there, we were able to just cruise.”

Rush finished with 11 points.

Lauren Donaghy scored 15 points and Ava McDonald scored 12 points for Huntington (2-1).