Alexis Mitas regains scoring touch and propels St. Anthony's to victory

Alexis Mitas’ biggest game of the season gave St. Anthony’s girls basketball a lead and wouldn’t let them lose it.

The sophomore guard scored 16 of her career-best 33 points in the first quarter at Sacred Heart Academy on Friday night. The Friars (6-2, 3-1) never trailed in their 67-38 CHSAA win over the Spartans.

“I feel great, my shot feels great, and I hope it stays like that,” Mitas said. “After this win, we’ll be confident, and I feel like we’ll continue to play like this.”

Mitas scored seven points in St. Anthony’s win over Holy Trinity earlier this week. She didn’t score in the Friars’ Jan. 6 loss to Our Lady of Mercy and scored four points against St. Dominic on Jan. 3.

With a revived golden shooting touch, Mitas drained eight three-pointers on Friday.

“She’s been in a little slump the last couple of games,” said St. Anthony’s coach Hugh Flaherty. “But I told her we had plenty of work the last couple days, we did a lot of shooting, and she can correct it. And she’s good at what she does."

Mitas built a 20-6 first-quarter lead for St. Anthony’s, but Sacred Heart’s Annie Kiernan, who finished with 22 points, forced the Friars to stay hot. Kiernan scored all 14 Sacred Heart points in the second quarter, including the first eight points of the frame to pull the score to 20-14.

Mitas hit a three-pointer with 3:34 left in the half to stop Kiernan’s run. Mitas added another deep ball before the end of the second quarter, expanding St. Anthony’s lead to 31-20 before the break. Mitas scored 22 first-half points, while Kiernan netted 18.

“[Mitas] can shoot the ball probably as good as anyone in this league,” Flaherty said. “It’s off the charts.”

Other Friars became more involved in the offense in the third quarter as St. Anthony’s stuffed Sacred Heart on the defensive end.

"We all just had the flow of it," Mitas said. "Defense creates offense."

St. Anthony’s Emma Toner scored the first four points of the third quarter, and Amanda Paci scored five points. Mitas drained a deep three-pointer from near midcourt as the third-quarter buzzer sounded.

"I love taking deep shots, they’re my favorite," Mitas said with a smile.

Flaherty cycled through players from the bench when the Friars gashed open a 56-30 fourth-quarter lead with six minutes to play.

Sacred Heart will visit St. Anthony’s on Feb. 10 for the two schools' second and final meeting of the regular season.