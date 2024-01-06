Addison Dellaporta takes her turn leading Ward Melville

Many high school basketball teams funnel the ball to one or two players. At Ward Melville, however, that star status gets passed around like a basketball cutting through a zone. Against Longwood on Saturday, that star found itself in the hands of junior forward Addison Dellaporta.

Ward Melville defeated Longwood, 43-34, in Suffolk I as Dellaporta led her home side with 13 points. Three different players scored in double digits for Ward Melville, a common occurrence that forces opponents to pick their poison when it comes to defending the Patriots.

“We have so much chemistry as a team,” Dellaporta said. “We trust each other, we know where we are on the court and we know we are going to come through as a team.”

Dellaporta had two steals and seven rebounds with her 13 points as she was the only Ward Melville player to score more than one field goal inside the arc. But it was the Patriots’ stellar defense that led Ward Melville to control the flow of the game, recording 16 steals.

“We knew that we had our offense down, but if we had our defense down, that’s definitely a tie-breaker,” Dellaporta said.

Coach Andrew Pelosi credited the defense to his players and his assistant coach, Bruce Levorchick. The Patriots opted for mostly man-to-man defense, which limited Longwood to its lowest scoring game since Dec. 12, 2022.

“We played aggressive man [defense], a lot of teams aren’t used to that, a lot of teams play zone,” Pelosi said. “It brings out the aggressive nature, the rebounding, the steals, the whole thing.”

Longwood tried to get back in the game in the second quarter, starting off with a 10-2 run. Ward Melville answered the call and then some, outscoring the Lions 10-1 through the rest of the quarter.

It was a quiet game for Longwood’s Giselle Harris, who leads her team in scoring with over 20 points per game which ranks sixth in Suffolk. The junior guard scored just three points and didn’t record a field goal until late in the fourth quarter. Pelosi credited Ward Melville’s only freshman on the team, Quinlan Hellibron, who marked Harris for most of the game.

“Every game, whoever their scorer is, we put her on,” Pelosi said. “She’s an amazing defender.”

Longwood senior forward Ainsley Hololob had a healthy day on the glass, grabbing 29 rebounds and scoring 19 points.

Ward Melville junior Julia Dank had a terrific game at point guard, scoring 10 points while also recording five steals. Senior guard Grace Balocca helped the scoring with 10 points.

Sitting comfortably with an overall 8-1 record, Ward Melville remains undefeated in Suffolk I (5-0) and heads to Sachem East on Tuesday. Longwood (6-4) will look to rebound when it hosts Riverhead Tuesday.