Long Island boys and girls basketball's Hardwood Heroes

Robby Maurer of Bayport-Blue Point scored 38 points and added six assists and four steals in the Phantoms 70-63 overtime win over Southampton in Suffolk’s League VIII. For his clutch performance, Maurer is Newsday’s Hardwood Hero this week. Six of Maurer’s points came in overtime.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alex Clark, Mattituck

He had a career-high 28 points in Mattituck’s 65-46 win at Port Jefferson.

Alex Davis, Bridgehampton

He scored 32 points in a 72-55 win over Southold.

Christopher DiLeo, Whitman

He made seven three-pointers and totaled a career-high 25 points in a 68-64 win over Riverhead.

Joe Romano, Kings Park

He had 22 points, six assists, eight rebounds and five steals in a 63-55 win over Mount Sinai.

Jawuan Smith, Floyd

He had 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a 69-66 win over Brentwood.

Chad Wesley, Malverne

He had 26 points, including five three-pointers, and eight assists in a 76-68 win over Seaford.

Seville Williams, Amityville

He totaled 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 74-59 win over East Hampton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mia Betancourt, Mount Sinai

She had a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 78-64 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

Sandra Clarke, Westhampton

She had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 59-25 win over Half Hollow Hills West.

Lauren Connolly, Manhasset

She had 19 points,15 rebounds, and five blocks in a 40-29 win over Division.

Jade Dockery, West Babylon

She had 28 points in a 52-49 win over Huntington.

Kyle Finnell, Garden City

She had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in a 54-34 win over New Hyde Park. She also had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 54-29 win over Elmont.

Shy Hawkins, Floyd

She had 22 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three steals in a 48-42 win over Brentwood.

Emma Heaney, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

She had 30 points and 15 rebounds in a 54-42 win over Massapequa.

Charlotte Hines, Elmont

She had 33 points, 23 rebounds, eight steals and four blocks in a 64-40 win over Roslyn. Hines had 10 offensive rebounds.

Sadie Krangle, Jericho

She had 23 points, seven steals and eight rebounds in a 47-37 win over Wheatley.

Maya Logie, Holy Trinity

She hit two free throws with one second left in a 43-41 win over Floral Park. She had 18 points and six steals.

Jasmine McKay, North Babylon

She had 32 points in a 64-36 win over Lindenhurst. The junior guard scored her 1,000th point in the win.

Ava Vadyak, Sayville

She had 33 points, nine steals and five assists in a 69-48 win over Amityville.