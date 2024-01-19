Maya Logie sets competitive stage for her Holy Trinity teammates

Holy Trinity girls basketball coach Emma O’Connor wanted to have a conversation with star guard Maya Logie before the season.

The Titans’ coach wanted to be frank with Logie. After losing three starters last year and returning an inexperienced roster, O’Connor figured the Titans likely wouldn’t be finishing toward the top of an extremely competitive CHSAA. She wanted to have a talk with Logie and figure out exactly what she was looking for in her senior season.

Did one of the top scorers in the CHSAA want to solely focus on her point total in a seemingly otherwise lost season? Or did Logie want to set the example for the rest of the team for how to compete on a daily basis?

Logie chose the latter, to no surprise of O’Connor.

“I’m trying to be a good role model for everyone on the team,” Logie said. “I try and lift my teammates up in practice and just want to try my best because that will transfer over to everyone on the team. I knew coming into the season that it would be a mentally tough season with a lot of freshmen and new players, but I’ve been making the best of it and trying my best for everyone.”

Her best had led to dominant performances for the senior despite facing constant additional defensive pressure. Logie is averaging 23.2 points per game through Thursday, which leads the CHSAA. She has also been clutch in key moments, making two foul shots with one second left in the fourth quarter in a 43-41 non-league victory over Floral Park on Wednesday, improving the Titans to 2-8 overall.

Logie is one of the best shooters on Long Island, with 34 made three-pointers.

“She is the backbone of our offense,” O’Connor said. “She’s really a resilient player in the sense that she shows up day in and day out and just continues to try to work hard and put her best efforts in for the team and obviously for herself as well.”

O’Connor said Logie was in “a little bit of a tight spot” with some of the Holy Trinity roster turnover. But the coach praised Logie’s focus, work ethic and leadership. Logie, who has offers to play Division III college basketball, has been able to create and dribble more, which O’Connor thinks will help the guard in college.

“The key word I think is resilience,” O’Connor said. “She continues to come in day in and day out, but I think her offensive game has grown so much and when she goes to the next level, she’ll go in with that much more confidence because she’s had the ball in her hands so much this season.”

“I’ve been trying to make the best of my senior season and have fun,” Logie said. “That’s the main part of it is just having fun. I want to play with high intensity and enjoy every single moment I can.”

Huge performance in statement win

Emma Heaney had 30 points and 15 rebounds in a 54-42 win for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK over Massapequa on Wednesday. The Hawks improved to 10-4 this season.

Massapequa reached the Nassau Class AA finals last season and was one of these few teams expected to be in the mix to knock off Baldwin, winners of nine straight county championships, in the inaugural Nassau Class AAA postseason after the state association added a Class AAA for girls basketball this year.

Wednesday’s win should give the Hawks additional confidence should their paths meet again in the playoffs. Heaney is second in Nassau in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game through Wednesday.

Milestone alert

North Babylon junior guard Jasmine McKay scored her 1,000th varsity point in a 32-point effort in a 64-36 victory over Lindenhurst on Wednesday. She reached the milestone in just 49 games and is averaging 20.7 points per game throughout her varsity tenure.