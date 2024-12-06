Jasmine McKay, North Babylon girls basketball have high expectations for season
North Babylon senior guard Jasmine McKay is hoping to lead the Bulldogs to a league title this season. NewsdayTV's Jolie Katzen reports. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost
North Babylon senior guard Jasmine McKay is hoping to lead the Bulldogs to a league title this season. NewsdayTV's Jolie Katzen reports. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months