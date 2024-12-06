SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Jasmine McKay, North Babylon girls basketball have high expectations for season

North Babylon senior guard Jasmine McKay is hoping to lead the Bulldogs to a league title this season. NewsdayTV's Jolie Katzen reports.  Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

