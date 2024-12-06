The Kings Park girls basketball team doesn’t set goals at the beginning of its season. It paid off last year.

Kings Park brought home its first Suffolk Class A title and made a little more history when it won the Long Island championship.

But after getting a taste of what it’s like to compete at the state level, Kings Park seniors Gianna Zawol and Emily Clemens do have a goal for this season: Win another Long Island title.

The Kings Park season ended with a loss to Walter Panas in last year’s state semifinal. Zawol said she’s ready to give everything she has to help her team get back to the state final four.

“I want it so badly,” Zawol said. “I’ll never forget the feeling of winning that Long Island Championship, and I think everyone’s really locked it to get it again.”

Getting there won’t come without its challenges, however. Kings Park graduated three seniors from last year, including Ryan Currier, its center and one of its leading scorers. Five other players from last year's roster deciced not to return this year as well.

“Losing five kids is definitely going to be one of the bigger challenges for us, especially early in the season,” coach Tom Edmunson said. “But everyone who is back is 100% committed and ready to play.”

Zawol and Clemens are the team's only seniors. Four sophomores, three freshmen and one eighth-grader round out the roster.

“It’s a lot of young bodies,” Zawol said. “It’s been an adjustment for sure having mostly underclassmen.”

Despite their young age, the group is experienced and athletic.

“Our four sophomores were all on the team last season, so they have that experience,” Edmunson said. “And Maddie DiRusso, this is her third season with me. She was our starting point guard last season, so even though she’s only a sophomore, she’s like a veteran.”

“Yes, we're a young team, but most of us are multi-sport athletes which actually makes it a pretty good situation,” said Clemens, a Pittsburgh lacrosse commit said. “Everyone’s athletic, and everyone has that same competitive mentality."

The Kings Park offense and defense ran through Currier last year, as she averaged 10.9 points, 15.2 rebounds and seven blocks per game.

Without the 6-2 center on the court, other teams may not see Kings Park as big as a threat this year. But Clemens has a different opinion.

“We’re definitely a different-looking team from last year,” Clemens said. “But I think that’s almost a good thing because there’s going to be some things other teams aren’t expecting.”

Zawol and Clemens are ready to step up and lead their team to a “two-peat,” as Clemens said.

“We’re all hungry,” Clemens said. “And we’re ready to prove that we’re back.”