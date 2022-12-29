Jaxie Cestone hits key free throws, layup in Kings Park girls basketball's victory over Mineola

With her brows furrowed and eyes determined, Jaxie Cestone radiated resoluteness on the court.

The senior guard/power forward never looked nervous as she sunk 12 of her 14 free throws and finessed a tiebreaking layup to put Kings Park ahead with 25 seconds remaining as the Kingsmen defeated Mineola, 58-54, in a non-league girls basketball contest.

"We mentally prepare ourselves every day in practice,” Cestone said. “It feels no different when it's game time.”

Both teams prepared equally well for the Thursday afternoon matchup. Mineola (2-5) came out strong, ending the first quarter with a 19-15 lead as the threatening twin tandem of Caitlin and Elizabeth Kenney combined for 15 points.

But Kings Park (6-2) didn’t pull away. The score was tied four times in the second quarter, and it was tied at 26 with 30 seconds left in the half before two free throws by Cestone gave the Kingsmen their first lead. Junior center Ryan Currier hit a two-pointer at the buzzer to widen the margin to 30-26.

“Jaxie helped keep us in the game,” Kings Park coach Tom Edmundson said. “Once we continued getting to the foul line and she was able to keep finishing for us, it became fuel for the whole team.”

Kings Park accelerated entering the second half, jumping to an 11-point lead in the third quarter after a switch from man-to-man to zone-trap helped the Kingsmen maintain possession. Currier scored four points and Gianna Zawal made her third three-pointer of the game to make it 59-43.

“We played really smart, especially coming out of halftime,” Edmundson said. “We were picking up a lot of offensive rebounds and then were able to burn the clock once we had a decent lead.”

The Kenney twins would make sure the double-digit lead didn’t last long. Caitlin scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer with 35 seconds left in the game as Mineola trailed 54-52. Seconds later, Elizabeth scored next to tie the score at 54. Caitlin finished with 28 points for the Mustangs.

Zawal followed Cestone’s tiebreaking layup with a bank shot for the Kingsmen’s final score.

“We focused too much on trying to slow down the game and let them take control of the tempo at the end,” Cestone said. “But we weren’t going to give up.”