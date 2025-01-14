Mya Brave helps Lawrence Woodmere Academy girls basketball roll past Portledge

The Lawrence Woodmere Academy girls basketball team is making up for lost time.

After a six-year hiatus, the revived program is surging to the top of the PSAA standings after earning its fifth consecutive win and sixth at home with a dominating 67-47 victory over Portledge Monday night.

With an 8-2 overall record, perfect at home, and five freshmen in the starting lineup, the young squad is turning heads this season.

“We started from the bottom and every win has motivated us more and more,” guard Mya Brave said. “This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Led by Brave, who had 21 points, the Tigers (7-1 PSAA) utilized strong defensive tactics and timely three-point shooting to limit Portledge (9-2, 4-1) early and hand the Panthers their first league loss.

The Tigers put Portledge under heavy pressure with their zone schemes, forcing the Panthers into errant long-range shots and turnovers. LWA earned quick fastbreak points and jumped out to an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Portledge outscored LWA 12-10 in the second quarter as Alexis Mitas scored eight of her 19 points.

“We keep up the energy no matter what happens, and that didn’t knock us down,” guard Laila Harrison said. “Our chemistry is so great that we’re constantly picking each other up and helping each other play better.”

The Tigers’ three-point charge was led by Harrison, who added three of her five clutch shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter as LWA extended its lead to 46-32.

Point guard Molly Donohue knocked down four three-pointers as she finished with 18 points.

Five of the eight-player roster previously played together in the Level Up AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball program, where LWA coach Ashley Jackson saw the group’s collective talent.

“When I told them about this coaching job, they said if you go, we’ll go,” Jackson said. “They want to make history, and right now, they’re making history.”

LWA will face Portledge again on Friday at 4:30 p.m. as the Tigers look to establish themselves as a competitive force in girls’ basketball, and eventually, win a championship.

“We want to keep encouraging girls to join the team and build the program again,” Brave said. “Even though we’re freshmen, we’re showing that anyone can do this. With chemistry and a love for the game, it’s possible.”