Long Island Lutheran girls basketball beats nationally-ranked Etiwanda

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kayleigh Heckel gathered her Long Island Lutheran teammates at half court, reminding them that the Crusaders play their best when they share the ball.

On the heels of a game-changing third quarter run, the USC-bound senior guard felt opposing Etiwanda of Rancho Cucamonga, California, begin to regain momentum. The Crusaders followed with a stop, Heckel drained a pair of freethrows, and Long Island Lutheran maintained control the rest of the way for a 82-62 victory Monday morning at the Spalding Hoophall Classic at Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College in a top-10 matchup of MaxPreps-ranked teams.

“In the first half, the ball stuck a little bit,” Heckel said. “Our goal in the second half was to keep it moving and get into a lot more of our system and that’s really what helped us pull away.”

Heckel posted a triple double — 24 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists — for the No. 2 Crusaders (12-1). Notre Dame bound senior Kate Koval added a game-high 32 points with 11 rebounds, and Syla Swords, a Michigan commit, provided an all-around effort with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Long Island Lutheran struggled to contain No. 8 Etiwanda (16-3) on the offensive glass in a back-and-forth opening half that included 12 lead changes and two ties, allowing 16 second chance points. But the Crusaders' full-court press off made baskets and dead balls flummoxed Etiwanda, forcing three times as many turnovers as they committed. Long Island had a 34-31 halftime edge.

Heckel shouldered the offensive load early with 17 first-half points.

“I just wanted to set the pace and tone early,” Heckel said. “Then, I wanted to get my teammates involved.”

Long Island Lutheran coach Christina Raiti said her team played “really bad basketball” in the first half. She asked her team to return to its principles of pace, discipline and toughness.

“Little bit of nerves, a little bit of getting through their runs, but I think it came down to mental toughness,” Raiti said. “It happens, but that’s why basketball is two halves, and you get to reset and regroup.”

Long Island Lutheran went on a 12-0 run over a four-minute stretch in the third quarter, extending its lead to 14 with Heckel leading the charge. She started the run with a layup, and assisted on a three-pointer by Lauryn Swann and a basket from Diora Ressaissi. Koval scored 19 second-half points, most of which came with the game all but over. Heckel and Koval play AAU together and display an advanced chemistry.

“Sometimes we make passes that we don’t even expect,” Koval said. “We’ve just been able to gain experience playing together for so long which gives us confidence.”

The Crusaders led by as much as 23 midway through the fourth quarter.

“Once we shared the ball, got quality stops and high percentage shots, we were a little more at home and comfortable,” Raiti said.