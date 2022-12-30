Keira Pombar's second-half surge helps North Shore girls basketball beat Carle Place

Keira Pombar drove to the basket for a layup. Then she did it again. And again.

In sixty seconds, Pombar had taken North Shore from a four-point deficit to a two-point lead to open the second half.

“It didn’t matter if my shots were falling short earlier in the game,” Pombar said. “I was just going to keep trying until they didn’t.”

The 6-1 forward scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and North Shore went on to defeat Carle Place, 57-40, in a non-league girls basketball game on Friday morning.

Hailey Ayres followed Pombar’s run with a step-back three-pointer that added to North Shore’s (9-2) second half surge. Emma Priolo contributed another to close out the third as the Vikings led, 37-33.

“Our offensive philosophy is threes and layups,” North Shore coach Keith Freund said. “Once they came out on fire in the second half and were able to execute that, I knew they could take over the game.”

Carle Place’s (2-5) biggest offensive threat stood in Caitlin Leary. The junior guard scored 20 points for the Frogs. Leary was being guarded by Ava Bartoli.

“We knew [Caitlin] was going to score a lot,” Pombar said. “Ava took on a big role on defense by face-guarding her throughout the game.”

Bartoli added 11 points for the Vikings, including three key three-pointers.

“It’s not easy to guard another team’s best player and focus on offense,” Freund said. “I was very happy to see her accomplish both.”

The victory over the defending Long Island Class C champions gave North Shore a five-game winning streak. After going undefeated in their conference last season before falling to county champion Plainedge in the second round of the playoffs, the Vikings are focused on using every non-league game as a learning opportunity.

“Facing non-leagye teams has helped us all improve our IQ of the game,” Pombar said. “Championship teams know how to work together and execute adjustments well, and that’s what we strive to do.”

The win also marked a milestone victory for Freund, who earned his 250th career win. He has been coaching the North Shore girls basketball team since 2005.

“I’ve coached many great athletes here,” Freund said. “But this group is special and I couldn’t ask for a better team to share this exciting achievement with me.”