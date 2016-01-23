North Shore’s Gabrielle Zaffiro is a record-breaking sophomore

North Shore’s Gabrielle Zaffiro recently set the school’s single-game scoring record. She recently scored her 1,000th career point. And she recently became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Vikings’ girls basketball program.

Not bad for a sophomore, huh?

That Zaffiro already finds her name at the top of North Shore’s scoring list with more than two full seasons remaining shows her offensive prowess. With her limitless range and ability to attack the basket, she is currently second in scoring in Nassau with 28.5 points per game.

On Wednesday, she tallied 41 points, a North Shore single-game record, in a 90-55 win over Glen Cove. This was just days after she recorded her 1,136th career point, breaking the previous program record held by first-team All-Long Island selection Alex Cantwell. But she broke the type of scoring record that is generally broken by seniors.

“It’s very exciting, but I wouldn’t have been able to get there without my teammates,” Zaffiro said after setting the record.

Having already accomplished so much as a sophomore, Zaffiro was asked what her remaining goals are.

“Just to do my personal best every single game,” said Zaffiro, who helped guide the Vikings to a Long Island Class A championship last season. “Get to Long Island’s again and win states.”

The Vikings are currently tied for first atop Nassau A-III at 9-1. They are in position to defend their title thanks in large part to Zaffiro, who has increased her scoring average by more than 10 points per game after averaging 17.5 as a freshman.

“Gabby is a special player who has improved every season through hard work and attacking her weaknesses,” North Shore coach Keith Freund said. “She’s improved her jump shot and gets to the rim and finishes from both sides. I’m so proud of what she’s accomplished. I look forward to the next few years.”

Because she still has two left to play at North Shore.