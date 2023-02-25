Whitman comes back to beat Northport, claim Suffolk Class AA girls basketball title

A steady point guard can do wonders on the basketball court. Whether that’s for a team off to a slow start, in need of a big shot or as an offensive spark plug. Iris Hoffman was everything Whitman needed in the most important game of the season.

Even when Whitman trailed Northport by 10 points after the first quarter and eight at halftime, Hoffman remained composed. She knew there was plenty of basketball to play and showcased why a strong point guard can be the ultimate difference maker.

Hoffman had 10 points and seven assists as No. 2 Whitman defeated No. 1 Northport, 48-44, in the girls basketball Suffolk Class AA final at Stony Brook’s Island Federal Arena Saturday afternoon. It’s the first county title in program history.

Whitman (20-3) advances to play the winner of Massapequa/Baldwin in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast Regional Final at Farmingdale State March 11 at 1 p.m.

Before then, the Wildcats play the winner of Port Jefferson/Shoreham-Wading River in the Suffolk overall final at Island Federal Arena March 4 at noon.

Northport (21-2) opened on an 11-0 run. The Tigers led 19-9 after the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime.

“Regardless of who gets off to a fast start, the game is never over,” Hoffman said. “The second half is always a whole (different) game. We said in the locker room that this is no time to get down on ourselves. We had 16 more minutes left in the game and with that, we came out on fire and led to a win.”

Whitman went on a 12-2 run over 3:45 to take a 30-29 lead with 2:21 left in the third quarter after Sarah Morawski hit a three-pointer to open the half for Northport. Hoffman hit a three-pointer to cap the run and give Whitman its first lead of the contest. Morawski finished with 22 points.

“To finally get a lead just gives us so much momentum,” Hoffman said. “And we couldn’t let go of it until the end of the game.”

Kasey Wagner had 13 points and Kathleen O’Mara had 11 points, including a foul shot with 14.3 seconds left, in the win. Wagner said the team had additional motivation from its 43-36 loss to Northport on January 9. The Wildcats have won 12 straight since.

Brianna Verga scored five of her nine points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back baskets to give Whitman a 42-37 lead with 4:12 left.

“This means everything to everybody here,” Wagner said. “Once we got into the playoffs, we knew we could go far and after playing Northport in the regular season, we all waited for this moment to come back and now that we are here, it’s just amazing.”

Coach Dan Trebour said the team’s humble and selfless approach was pivotal toward winning the first county title in program history. The Wildcats understand the next game will be a challenge but they look forward to it.

“We’ll be excited,” Trebour said. “I don’t think the moment will be too big for us but we’ll have a battle ahead of us.”