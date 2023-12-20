Lucy Younghans propels Plainedge girls basketball to solid win over Floral Park

Lucy Younghans emphasized every win for the Plainedge girls basketball team has been a “team” win, but it was hard for her to deny that the Red Devils never relinquished their lead on Tuesday night largely because of her dominant performance.

Younghans scored 22 points, including five three-pointers, as Plainedge defeated visiting Floral Park, 56-31, in the Nassau Conference A-I matchup. Floral Park fell to 0-2 in conference play and 4-5 overall.

“I felt confident tonight, when my team looks to drive it helps me out and boosts my confidence,” the senior guard said. “I think every single player on our team took on their role and it helped free me up.”

Younghans’ night was her fourth 20-plus performance of the season, and her impact loomed large from start to finish.

Plainedge (1-2) got off to a fast start, outscoring Floral Park 17-5 in the first quarter. Younghans’ three three-pointers in the second quarter helped open the lead to 29-13 at the half.

“Lucy has always been a game changer for us,” coach Sarah Tansey said. “She has always been our defensive heartbeat and she has always been capable of [scoring], so it’s incredible to see her put it all together this year.”

Younghans, who is committed to Sacred Heart University for soccer, was backed up by a 12-point night from senior forward Demetra Sideridis, while her younger sister Allie added nine points.

“[Allie’s] defense gets us going. Even though she’s a freshman, she plays a huge role on the team as our point guard. She’s another game changer for us,” Tansey added. “She didn’t start out starting but in the first couple of games she outplayed and proved that she deserved the spot.”

Much to her sister’s delight.

“I love having her on the court. We’re the duo,” Lucy said. “I know I can count on her defensively, so having her is really helpful because I know I can trust her no matter what.”

While they have always wanted to play on the same team, being on the court together has meant more to the Younghans sisters now than they could have imagined.

“Recently we lost our grandma and it’s been very emotional for our family,” Lucy said. “Every game we play we think about her and playing basketball is a way we feel we can keep on making her proud.

Added Allie: “It has been really tough but I know that she’d be really proud of us.”