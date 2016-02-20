Sanne van Poelgeest, Meghan Oberg lead Islip to Suffolk A title

Sanne van Poelgeest and Meghan Oberg brought big wingspans and big expectations. And on Friday night, they helped get the biggest win in the history of Islip girls basketball.

Both transferred from Upper Room Academy hoping to help Islip capture its first county girls basketball title. The Buccaneers did so Friday night as the 6-1 van Poelgeest scored 21 points and the 6-2 Oberg added eight points and 10 rebounds to help No. 2 Islip defeat No. 4 Harborfields, 52-41, in the Suffolk Class A championship game at Suffolk County CC-Selden.

“It’s amazing to be part of this team and to win a game like this,” van Poelgeest said.

Islip trailed by 10 in the third quarter before van Poelgeest scored on a putback and completed the three-point play to trim the deficit to 31-26. Her off-balance pull-up jumper pulled Islip within two. Taryn Ohlmiller, who scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half, then hit a three-pointer off a kick-out from Oberg to give Islip a 35-34 lead with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

Islip opened the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run to seal the win. Caleigh DeCaprio added seven points for Islip (18-2).

“We passed a little better and just ran our plays,” Oberg said of the second-half turnaround. “We worked really hard for this.”

Christiana de Borja led Harborfields (15-6), which had won the previous three county titles, with 11 points. Angela Deren scored eight points in the second quarter, including a three-pointer that started a 16-2 run as the Tornadoes opened a 24-16 advantage.

But the Buccaneers tightened their 2-3 zone defense in the second half to turn around the game and advance to the Long Island championship game at noon March 5 at St. Joseph’s.

“We had a good halftime talk,” Ohlmiller said. “We came out, we became more of a team and we made history.”