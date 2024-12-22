Returning to their home court to face a non-league opponent, theSmithtown West girls basketball team had a little more momentum on their side than usual.

After reeling off four consecutive wins, the Bulls extended the streak to five with a 42-16 victory over Sachem East Saturday afternoon.

“This is the third time Kate [Braun] and I faced [Sachem East] and it was definitely our best [result] yet,” said senior guard Rosa Pistone, who led Smithtown West with nine points . “We came in with a lot of hype because we feel like we’re really forming as a team this year.”

“In our pregame talk I said let’s play with more effort than the last [game] and not let up,” said Braun, who added seven points. “Every individual person is getting more playing time, and it’s allowed everyone to play their best and contribute their unique skills."

Sachem East defeated Smithtown West, 41-33, in last season's opener. It was the first of eight straight losses for the Bulls, who vowed to have a stronger start this winter.

“We had a very rough start last season and we all came back together this year with a much stronger mindset,” Pistone said. "Our confidence is up, and we really need that because we are a small team, but we know we can accomplish big things together.”

Smithtown West (5-1) used a 10-0 first-quarter run to take an 11-2 lead, thanks to two baskets from Pistone. Jackie Vinas (6 points) and Catherine Piccininni (6 points) each turned steals into second-quarter points and the Bulls led 21-7 at halftime.

“They come together as a unit and do all of the little things that combine to make them a great team,” said Smithtown West coach Katie Schroeder. “Every single one of them contributes something and it’s made all the difference."

Sachem East (2-5) scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer from junior Olivia Barone. Bridget Hansen led Sachem East with six points.