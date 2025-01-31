St. Mary's girls basketball team scores 32 points in third quarter to beat St. Anthony's

It was the first time the St. Mary’s girls basketball team had trailed all season, but Destiny Robinson knew what to do.

The 6-foot junior guard scored 16 of her 23 points in a 32-point third quarter as visiting St. Mary’s broke open a close game and beat St. Anthony’s, 77-41, in NSCHSAA play Thursday night.

“Things weren’t going our way in the first half, but I think it really started to click when everyone stepped up and started working together more,” Robinson said.

“We were missing three of our usual starters, but everyone learned their roles quickly. I’m really proud of them.”

St. Anthony’s (11-1) scored the first 10 points, including three-pointers from Maya Motherway (seven points) and Emma Toner (eight), and entered the second quarter with a 12-5 lead.

The tone quickly changed when junior Tiana Thompson scored 11 of her 19 points in the second quarter and St. Mary’s (16-1) outscored the Friars 23-9 for a 28-21 halftime lead.

“I just wanted to do what I could do to help the team,” Thompson said. “I feel like in a way, that first quarter motivated us because we’re not always going to have an easy start. It made us a better team and we found our groove.”

From there, Robinson helped St. Mary’s continue to build momentum as a 32-3 quarter extended the Gaels’ lead to 60-24.

“Everyone added the little things, whether it was getting a steal, a rebound or making that extra pass for a shot,” Robinson said. “Our defense was key and it fueled our offense.”

Isabella Turner added three three-pointers for St. Anthony’s in the final quarter. She led the Friars with 13 points.

St. Mary’s coach Kevin White praised his team for its resilience after trailing in the first quarter.

“They really locked down defensively, and everyone from starters to the bench added points,” White said.

“Destiny has the power to take the game over, but all 10 of our players can make a difference, and that’s our strength.”

St. Mary’s, which won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022, hopes to compete for the crown again this March.

“This win was important because it showed us that even though we don’t have three of our starting players, our grit is what makes this team strong,” Thompson said. “It proves we can do anything.”