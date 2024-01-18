Syosset girls basketball uses stingy defense to cruise past Port Washington

Syosset’s defensive intensity didn’t once waver through 32 minutes, as it picked up another win in dominating fashion.

Syosset notched 22 steals on its home court as it defeated Port Washington, 67-25, in Nassau AAA-III girls basketball on Wednesday night. It was the fifth time Syosset has held a team to under 30 points and its sixth win by at least 25 points this season. Ten players scored for Syosset.

“We’re not backing away from anyone or taking anybody lightly,” senior Olivia Mallor said. “We’re just getting started and we’re going to continue to get better.”

Kate Nelmes found Samantha Schneider for the game’s first score and after a Schneider steal and layup attempt, Nelmes collected the rebound and scored the next basket.

Syosset’s defense applied pressure early and often, forcing 11 turnovers in the first quarter and picking up seven steals. The strong on-ball defense prevented Port Washington from attempting a shot during the first three and a half minutes.

“Every day in practice we’re told that defense comes first,” Mallor said. “That’s what we’re all about. If we apply pressure we’ll eventually pick up steals.”

Carly Greenbaum sparked Syosset (9-1) with some hot shooting in the second quarter. The senior went 3-for-3 on three-pointers within the first two minutes of the quarter. Syosset led 35-12 at the half. Greenbaum finished with 14 points, four three-pointers, five steals and three assists.

“We rarely put a stress on offense going into a game,” Greenbaum said. “With our press picking up deflections and steals, it helps us get into transition offense where a lot of our points come from.”

Mallor scored six points in the second and seven in the third quarter. Schneider found Mallor for a three-pointer midway through the third quarter after a steal by Greenbaum. Later in the quarter, Mallor collected an offensive rebound and scored despite being fouled.

“I’m not the biggest out there, but I have to play bigger,” Mallor said. “I have to fight for rebounds, so even when I’m out there against bigger opponents, I can still get the job done.”

Schneider finished with eight points, five assists and three steals. Victoria Fazzolari had six points, five rebounds and three steals. Taylor Schorr led Port Washington (5-9) with 13 points.

“It shows the depth of our team and how hard everyone has been working,” Greenbaum said. “It allows everyone on the court to always give 100 percent because we trust our teammates. We know if we come out tired, that the next person in is going to work just as hard.”