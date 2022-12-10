SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Top 10 Long Island girls basketball teams

LI Lutheran's Kate Koval is 6-foot-5 basketball player from Ukraine and...

LI Lutheran's Kate Koval is 6-foot-5 basketball player from Ukraine and played for the U16 Ukraine national team.  Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Owen O'Brienowen.o'brien@newsday.comowenobri

First look at the top 10 girls basketball teams on Long Island, regardless of classification or public/private status, followed by the top 10 public schools-only rankings.

Top 10 overall

  1. Long Island Lutheran
  2. St. Mary’s
  3. Baldwin
  4. Our Lady of Mercy
  5. Manhasset
  6. Sacred Heart
  7. Syosset
  8. Commack
  9. West Babylon
  10. Northport

Top 10 public schools

  1. Baldwin
  2. Manhasset
  3. Syosset
  4. Commack
  5. West Babylon
  6. Northport
  7. Shoreham-Wading River
  8. Whitman
  9. Lynbrook
  10. Freeport

