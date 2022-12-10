Top 10 Long Island girls basketball teams
First look at the top 10 girls basketball teams on Long Island, regardless of classification or public/private status, followed by the top 10 public schools-only rankings.
Top 10 overall
- Long Island Lutheran
- St. Mary’s
- Baldwin
- Our Lady of Mercy
- Manhasset
- Sacred Heart
- Syosset
- Commack
- West Babylon
- Northport
Top 10 public schools
- Baldwin
- Manhasset
- Syosset
- Commack
- West Babylon
- Northport
- Shoreham-Wading River
- Whitman
- Lynbrook
- Freeport