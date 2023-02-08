Sara Simonetti's 19 points, Kaelyn Gordon's 23 rebounds lead East Islip girls over West Babylon

There was no debating this had the feeling of more than just another regular season girls basketball game. The buzz inside the gymnasium at East Islip High School made it clear this contest was different.

East Islip and West Babylon have played in some of the most competitive games in Suffolk County over the last few seasons. The two programs both have a winning tradition with playstyles and characteristics that seemingly have more similarities than differences. And that can lead to some tension on the court and in the stands.

“Both teams walked in knowing what was going to go down,” said Kaelyn Gordon, who had nine points and 23 rebounds for East Islip. “We both know we are both very competitive and it’s a battle every single time. We were both very confident and it was just a battle until the clock ran out.”

And once again, the game went down to the final second as host East Islip escaped with a 47-45 victory over West Babylon on Tuesday as both teams ended their regular seasons at 13-2 in Suffolk League III. West Babylon defeated East Islip by that same 47-45 score earlier in the season.

“Both teams are really strong and have a team full of athletes,” said Sara Simonetti, who scored 19 points for East Islip. “We’re all great competitors and it’s one of the most fun games of the year every time. And the more competition makes it more fun to play in.”

Ella Tantillo added 14 points for East Islip, which opened a 47-40 lead with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter before West Babylon scored the final five points of the contest. West Babylon missed a three-pointer with six seconds left and couldn’t get another shot up following a scramble and a jump ball.

“It was just a feeling of relief and joy,” said Simonetti, who scored six points in the fourth quarter. “We got rewarded for what we’ve been working towards.”

“We knew it was going to be a contentious game and a loud crowd,” coach Michael Petre said. “So I was not surprised it came down to the end.”

Simonetti also made a layup with less than two seconds left in the third quarter to give East Islip a 36-34 advantage.

“She’s a senior and she’s been in big games, so I wasn’t surprised,” Petre said. “I was relieved and happy she was able to make a play and with 1.6 seconds left in the third, that was a big momentum shot.”



