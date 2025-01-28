Westhampton girls basketball's Kate Sweet sinks late three-pointer for win over Hauppauge

Shots weren’t falling for Kate Sweet on Monday, and she certainly wasn’t alone there. But when the ball found her hands in the biggest moment, the Westhampton sophomore didn’t have time to think about her misses. She was only focused on what could happen next.

Sweet knocked down the winning three-pointer from the corner off an assist from Mia Velez with 10.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 28 and give host Westhampton a 31-28 victory over Hauppauge in Suffolk League V girls basketball action.

“There was no time for me to question it,” Sweet said. “With the time left in the game, I couldn’t double-think, I couldn’t think anything so I just had to let it go. I was so thankful it went in. If you saw my face, I did not think it was going in.”

Sweet, who finished with five points, was frustrated by some early misses, but those around her encouraged her to keep shooting.

“It was a great shot,” said junior point guard Sandra Clarke, who had five points and six assists. “I kept telling her all game, ‘Keep shooting, trust your shot.’ I know she can shoot. We see it every day at practice.”

“To still have the confidence to let that fly with 10 seconds left is great growth for her,” coach Katie Peters said. “She came over frustrated at one point in the game and I said, ‘Just keep shooting. Focus on the makes. Statistically, they have to fall.’ ”

Sweet credited those around her for keeping her confident.

“The pressure was definitely on,” Sweet said.

Crisalyn Abruscato and Alexa Fortune each had 11 points for Hauppauge (10-5, 9-3), which missed a three-pointer with five seconds left.

Westhampton (16-1, 11-0) led 16-14 at halftime and 24-22 entering the fourth quarter. Senior Shannon Sweet, Kate’s older sister, led Westhampton with seven points, including the tying basket off an assist from Kate with 1:56 left. Shannon also had 11 rebounds, Kate added five assists and five steals, Jasmine Taylor had six points and Chloe Blowes had four points and 10 rebounds.

“I love seeing her doing great things and I love seeing her happy doing great things,” Shannon said of her sister’s winning shot. “This was special to see.”

It wasn’t the dominant, one-sided victory Westhampton has had the majority of the season, but with playoffs nearing, winning in different ways could be a benefit. The Hurricanes are coming off winning the Suffolk Class AA championship last year.

“It’s great to get good competition because it only prepares us further for the playoffs,” Shannon Sweet said. “Playoff teams are going to throw everything at us they have and we need to do the same to them, and I feel this game truly prepared us to go further.”