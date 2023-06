Cold Spring Harbor’s young girls lacrosse team already has added to a winning tradition, and Ryan Reynolds believes the Seahawks’ special spring isn’t done yet.

Cold Spring Harbor won its fifth straight Long Island championship on Sunday behind a roster of two seniors, seven juniors and a whopping 13 sophomores.

“This is just the start,” said Reynolds, a sophomore. “We’re going to go to practice tomorrow and keep working hard, keep improving on all ends of the field so that we can really make an impact at states.”

Reynolds scored six goals, including four in the first half, as Cold Spring Harbor beat Mattituck/Greenport/Southold, 14-3, at Adelphi.

Cold Spring Harbor has won three straight LI Class D titles after two LI Class C crowns in 2018 and 2019 (the pandemic canceled the event in 2020).

The Seahawks will face Section III champion Skaneateles in the state semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday at Cortland High School.

Sophomore Maggie Spehr had four goals and two assists and junior Amelia Bentley added two goals and three assists for Cold Spring Harbor (13-5). Sophomore goalie Maya Soskin stopped five shots.

“I think it’s a testament to the few upperclassmen that we have, it’s mutual respect. They push them, they are happy for them when they do well,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Danielle Castellane said. “They’ve accepted them from the beginning and that just shows with how well they all play together.”

After CSH scored the game’s first nine goals, Sage Foster put Mattituck (11-8) on the board with 5:40 to play in the first half. Ella Suglia and Sofia Knudsen scored Mattituck’s other goals.

Bentley and Spehr scored before halftime to make it 11-1.

“I think that we have really good energy and chemistry,” Spehr said. “We just work really hard in practice every day to get better, and I think that showed today.”

“I think today especially, all ends of the field clicked,” Reynolds said. “Our cutters were on, the draw circle was great and our defense was able to come up with turnovers.”

Reynolds and Spehr contributed to Cold Spring Harbor’s trip to the Class D state semifinals as freshmen last spring.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponents 48-6 in three playoff games this year. All three games featured running clocks.

“We don’t take any of these lightly. We set high standards,” Castellane said. “We push them all year long because we want them to be prepared to get to the state tournament. I think we needed a game like this to feel the momentum. Mattituck is a very good team. I think we just played exceptional today.”