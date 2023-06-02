Kendal Morris' go-ahead goal nets Nassau Class B 3-peat for Garden City

Kendal Morris still had more work to do.

Sure, the junior midfielder had just scored the go-ahead goal for Garden City, but there were still more than three minutes left on the clock. And after a few hugs, Morris went back to the position she assumes after every goal — the draw circle. That’s where she was determined to finalize a county championship.

“Coming back to the draw, I knew and I told myself I was going to win it,” Morris said. “I was so hyped after that. I knew I was going to win it.”

Morris took the draw and scooped up the ground ball herself to help cement a 9-8 victory for top-seeded Garden City over No. 2 Long Beach in the girls lacrosse Nassau Class B championship at Adelphi on Thursday.

It’s Garden City’s third straight Nassau Class B title.

Garden City (15-3) advances to play West Islip (14-4) in the Long Island Class B championship/Southeast Regional Final at Adelphi Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Morris took a pass from Marie Cacciabaudo near the top of the 8-meter circle, took a few steps and broke the 8-8 tie by firing a goal with 2:40 left in the contest. She saw the opening and called scoring in that moment “one of the best feelings ever.”

“She cuts well all the time at practice and it was great for her to finish there,” coach Dave Ettinger said. “She does a lot of the dirty work, being in the circle and taking those draws. It takes a lot out of you and for her to make that play in that moment, I’m just proud of her. She deserves it.”

Garden City never trailed after Victoria Ottomanelli’s goal off an assist from Grace Hopkins tied the score at 2 five minutes into the game. Garden City led 6-5 at halftime and never held a multi-goal advantage in the second half.

Long Beach (12-7) had one final chance with 19.4 seconds left following a successful stick check against Garden City. The Marines rushed down the field but were unable to put a shot on goal on time.

“We knew they were going to give us everything they got and I’m proud of my girls for fighting the entire way,” Ettinger said. “And it was. It was a fight the entire way.”

Ottomanelli had three goals and Maureen Arendt and Kyle Finnell each added two goals for Garden City. Delaney Chernoff had three goals and Delaney Radin had a goal and three assists for Long Beach.

“Garden City as a name is a lacrosse town,” said Mabel Overbeck, a junior defender. “But we all put in our efforts to make it that town. We’re really proud today.”



Ella Timperio scored off an assist from Skylar Kilfeather to tie the score at 8 for Long Beach with 6:44 left. Long Beach scored to tie the score at 6, 7 and 8 but was unable to take a lead in the second half.

The Trojans fell to Westhampton, 6-5, in an epic six-overtime Long Island Class B final last season. The players haven’t forgotten how challenging and upsetting that loss was last June.

“We are thinking about how we lost in six overtimes last year and we really took that to heart,” Morris said. “We’re going to be ready.”