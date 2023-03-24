Newsday's Top 100 Long Island girls lacrosse players for 2023

Newsday's annual look, in alphabetical order, at the top 100 Long Island high school girls lacrosse players as the 2023 season gets underway.

MaryKate Abernethy, Rocky Point, M, Sr.: The Stony Brook commit is speedy and helps Rocky Point control the midfield. Her tenacity leads directly to caused turnovers.

Madison Alaimo, Wantagh, A, Sr.: She had 62 goals and 43 assists with her great speed and athleticism separating her from other top players. She was a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection last year and is committed to play at Virginia.

Natalia Altebrando, Miller Place, G, Sr.: She’s as dangerous facing a shot as she is with the ball in her stick. Altebrando can fire passes 40 yards upfield, leading to a strong transition game. Her raw talent allows Miller Place to take chances they might not otherwise take on the defensive end.

Clockwise, from top left: MaryKate Abernethy of Rocky Point, Natalia Altebrando of Miller Place, Madison Alaimo of Wantagh, Caitlin Barrett of Manhasset, Ava Bartoli of North Shore, Abigail Beran of Shoreham-Wading River.

Ava Arceri, Smithtown East, M, Sr.: The 6-foot Arceri will play at Stanford next season. She’s a consistent offensive threat who excels under pressure. She played on Team USA’s Under-18 team last year, where she took most of the draws.

Caitlin Barrett, Manhasset, M, Sr.: Barrett had 34 goals and eight assists and dominated on the draw for the state Class C champions. The Newsday All-Long Island second-teamer had four goals in the state final. The standout three-sport athlete is committed to play lacrosse at Duke.

Ava Bartoli, North Shore, A, Sr.: She totaled 25 goals and 14 assists last season and has great field vision and dodging ability. Bartoli is committed to Bryant.

Abigail Beran, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.: A speedy midfielder, Beran had 30 goals, 5 assists and 48 draw controls last spring. She’ll play at UConn next year.

Mimi Berkowitz, Lynbrook, M, Sr.: She had 40 goals and 12 assists last season as a shifty, versatile scorer. She’s difficult to guard 1-on-1 and has the strength to finish at the goal.

Isabella Blasi, Kellenberg, M/A, Jr.: She missed last season recovering from an injury, but Blasi is set to take a major role in the Kellenberg offense. She is committed to play at Wofford.

Amelia Brite, Commack, M, Soph.: Brite scored 38 goals and dished out eight assists last spring. Her athleticism is hard to miss.

Top row, from left: Mimi Berkowitz of Lynbrook, Isabella Blasi of Kellenberg, Amelia Brite of Commack. Middle row: from left: Marie Cacciabaudo of Garden City, Tess Calabria of St. Anthony's, Joely Caramelli of Massapequa. Bottom row: from left: Gianna Cardilli of West Hempstead, Jaxie Cestone of Kings Park, Katie Clare of Bayport-Blue Point.

Marie Cacciabaudo, Garden City, M/A, Sr.: The Virginia Tech commit had 34 goals and five assists last season for the Nassau Class B champions, including three goals in a 9-8 victory over Long Beach in the final.

Tess Calabria, St. Anthony’s, M/A, Jr.: She led the Friars in draw controls (46) and was second in goals with 28. She has exceptional field vision to find open areas, as displayed when she scored five goals against Sacred Heart in the state CHSAA ‘AA’ final. Calabria is committed to North Carolina.

Joely Caramelli, Massapequa, M, Sr.: She had 44 goals, and 28 assists and dominated with 116 draw controls last season for the Nassau Class A champions. Caramelli gets the attention of top defenders every game but uses her speed in transition and quick feet to create separation. The three-year starter is committed to Syracuse and was a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection last season.

Gianna Cardillo, West Hempstead, A, Sr.: She had 50 goals last season, including a 10-goal game against Malverne/East Rockaway.

Jaxie Cestone, Kings Park, M, Sr.: Cestone’s physical and opportunistic play led to 41 goals and 13 assists last season. Her dodging skills make her a tough cover for most defenders. She’ll play at Jacksonville.

Katie Clare, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.: A talented two-way midfielder, she’s a fantastic dodger who can defend most players. Her blazing speed makes her very dangerous in transition. Clare is committed to Yale.

Taylor Cline, Mt. Sinai, A, Sr.: Cline’s a savvy stick handler with a lethal cut. The Brown commit, who won’t quit on the ride, had 22 goals and six assists last spring. Her offensive role will expand in 2023.

Olivia Coffey, Miller Place, Jr.: Coffey is a great finisher who’s fast in the open field — a "do-it-all midfielder." The three-year starter is committed to Stony Brook.

Skylar Cohen, Friends Academy, M, Jr.: She had 52 goals, 18 assists and 55 draw controls last season, including six goals and two assists against Lynbrook. She is committed to Yale.

Clockwise, from top left: Taylor Cline of Mt. Sinai, Olivia Coffey of Miller Place, Skylar Cohen of Friends Academy, Sophia Conti of Babylon, Kaitlyn Cole of Sacred Heart, Kylee Colbert of North Shore.

Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Sr.: The Newsday All-Long Island selection had 98 goals and 17 assists last season. She is an imposing figure on draw controls and has an extremely high lacrosse IQ, quick first step and shot that is nearly impossible to contain. She is committed to play at Boston College.

Kaitlyn Cole, Sacred Heart, D, Jr.: Cole has incredible awareness and a strong presence on the defensive end with elite speed. Cole had six caused turnovers while facing strong offensive players on a daily basis for the CHSAA ‘AA’ runner-up. She is committed to play at Boston College.

Sophia Conti, Babylon, M, Jr.: Conti has started since seventh grade, so she knows the Suffolk scene better than most. The Virginia commit had 51 goals and 10 assists last spring.

Sara Curley, Lynbrook, A, Sr.: She had 48 goals and 26 assists last season to go along with a very strong lacrosse IQ, great dodging and finishing skills at the net. Curley is committed to Monmouth.

Christine Dannenfelser, Bayport-Blue Point, D, Sr.: A shutdown 1-on-1 defender who is charged with stopping some of the best low attackers on Long Island. The Hofstra commit has tremendous transition speed.

Alyssa Deacy, Comsewogue, M, Sr.: The Florida commit guards the opponent’s best player. Last season, she had 21 goals, 23 assists, 42 draw controls, picked up 60 ground balls, and caused 19 turnovers.

Natalie DeMeo, Port Washington, M, Sr.: The Hofstra commit had 31 goals and 14 assists last season, including four goals and an assist against Smithtown West.

Samantha DiCarlo, St. Anthony’s M/A, Sr.: St. Anthony’s coach Summer Koepplin called the Johns Hopkins commit the most “versatile person on our team.” DiCarlo's aggression separates her on offense and defense.

Top row, from left: Sara Curley of Lynbrook, Christine Dannenfelser of Bayport-Blue Point, Natalie DeMeo of Port Washington. Middle row, from left: Samantha DiCarlo of St. Anthony's, Lacey Downey of West Babylon, Haydin Eisfeld of Bayport-Blue Point. Bottom row, from left: Amanda Ettinger of Seaford, Avery Falco of Islip, Maya Farnan of Westhampton.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, M, Sr.: Arguably the best player on Long Island, she led all players in points last season. The sixth-year starter will play at Boston College next season.

Haydin Eisfeld, Bayport-Blue Point, A, Sr.: A three-year starter, she scored the winner in the 2021 Long Island Championship game. The Stony Brook commit is one of the Phantoms' most consistent scorers.

Amanda Ettinger, Seaford, M/D, Sr.: The five-year varsity player had 39 goals and 16 assists while also being a huge contributor on the defensive end. She is committed to South Florida.

Avery Falco, Islip, A, Sr.: She had 26 goals and 25 assists last season, including four goals against Kings Park.

Maya Farnan, Westhampton, G, Soph.: Her 172 saves last season were the most in program history, said coach Mary Bergmann. Farnan also picked up 14 ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Mia Fernandes, Comsewogue, D/M, Sr.: She’s one of the top defenders on Long Island who usually has the opponent’s top attacker in her sights. Last season she caused 13 turnovers and picked up 15 ground balls. She’s committed to Marist.

Kyle Finnell, Garden City, A, Soph.: She had 37 goals and 15 assists for the Nassau Class B champions, including seven goals in a game against Cold Spring Harbor.

Lea Flobeck, Mt. Sinai, A, Sr.: The Florida commit stands 5-10 and had 33 goals and 13 assists last spring. The Mustangs’ returning scoring leader is an expert dodger and can find teammates’ sticks in tight windows.

Clockwise, from top left: Mia Fernandes of Comsewogue, Kyle Finnell of Garden City, Lea Flobeck of Mt. Sinai, Brynn Gardner of Mattituck, Kaylee Fravert of Sacred Heart, Julia Foppiano of Plainedge.

Julia Foppiano, Plainedge, A, Sr.: She had 29 goals and 33 assists last season, including four goals and three assists against Seaford. The standout multi-sport athlete is committed to play lacrosse at St. Bonaventure.

Gianna Forte, Huntington, M, Sr.: Forte’s goal-scoring ability proved opportune last year, as she knocked a few in at big moments against some of Long Island’s top teams. The Stony Brook commit and Huntington’s returning scoring leader had 46 goals and 12 assists as a junior.

Kaylee Fravert, Sacred Heart, M, Jr.: The USC commit had 30 goals, 24 draw controls and nine ground balls as she contributes in every facet of the game.

Brynn Gardner, Mattituck, M, Sr.: She’s had a total of 83 points in the last two seasons. Gardner, a High Point commit, had 31 goals and 21 assists last spring and is Mattituck’s top returning scorer.

Gianna Giacolone, Eastport-South Manor, A, Sr.: Giacolone had 18 goals and 19 assists last spring and is committed to Coastal Carolina. She’s the quarterback of the offense who knows exactly when to push the pace and when to slow it down.

Felicia Giglio, Bayport-Blue Point, G, Sr.: The Navy commit stands 5-9 and made seven saves in last spring’s Suffolk Class C Championship game, a 10-6 win over Shoreham-Wading River.

Jessica Giller, Massapequa, M, Sr.: She had 22 goals, 24 assists and 26 draw controls last season with a strong dodge and powerful shot. She utilizes her strength on offense and defense and is committed to play at Jacksonville.

Hannah Gilliam, North Shore, D, Jr.: She’s a strong defender with a great lacrosse IQ. Gilliam doesn’t shy away from defending some of the top scorers in the county and is key in the transition game.

Kayla Gilmore, Floyd, M, Jr.: The Maryland commit scored 65 goals and had 16 assists last season. Gilmore controlled 191 draws, picked up 87 ground balls and caused 46 turnovers.

Ava Giugliano, Hewlett, G, Sr.: The five-year starter averaged more than 12 saves a game last year. She is committed to play at Iona.

Top row, from left: Felicia Giglio of Bayport-Blue Point, Jessica Giller of Massapequa, Hannah Gilliam of North Shore. Middle row, from left: Kayla Gilmore of Floyd, Ava Giugliano of Hewlett, Cassie Hall of Bay Shore. Bottom row, from left: Morgan Harloff of South Side, Jaimey Hill of West Islip, Taylor Hoss of Sayville.

Cassie Hall, Bay Shore, G, Sr.: An athletic goalie who saved 55% of the shots she faced last year (159 of 289). The lefty is great at tracking the ball and clearing it into transition. She’ll play at Sacred Heart next year.

Morgan Harloff, South Side, D, Jr.: The Stony Brook commit doesn’t shy away from guarding the opposing team’s best player, and she never allows an easy day for a scorer. She is an aggressive, athletic defender.

Jaimey Hill, West Islip, A, Sr.: She had 40 goals and 28 assists last season. The Colorado commit is tough for even some of the best defenders on Long Island to guard.

Taylor Hoss, Sayville, A, Sr.: The Johns Hopkins commit had 26 goals and 15 assists last spring. She’s a crafty lefty attacker with a great shot.

Julia Huxtable, Northport, A, Jr.: She had 18 goals and 26 assists last spring, including four goals and one assist against Commack.

Eva Ingrilli, Wantagh, A, Sr.: She had 37 goals and 35 assists last season and will take on an even larger role in the offense this season. She was a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection last year and is committed to North Carolina.

McKenna Jacobs, St. Dominic, M, Jr.: She had 54 goals and 22 assists for the state CHSAA ‘A’ champions, including six goals and three assists in a 13-4 victory over Nichols in the state final. Jacobs is committed to play at George Washington.

Mia Juvelier, Middle Country, D, Sr.: She anchors the defense and is constantly knocking down passes. Juvelier is a caused-turnover machine and is almost impossible to beat 1-on-1.

Clockwise, from top left: Julia Huxtable of Northport, Eva Ingrilli of Wantagh, McKenna Jacobs of St. Dominic, Mia Juvelier of Middle Country, Katherine Killian of Wantagh, Alexa Kuhn of Rocky Point, Megan Kenny of St. Anthony's.

Megan Kenny, St. Anthony’s, M, Jr.: The three-year varsity player is a force all over the field. Kenny is often at her best in the middle of the field and on defense, but she also had 16 goals and seven assists last season, including two goals in a win over Sacred Heart in the state CHSAA ‘AA’ final. She is committed to North Carolina.

Katherine Killian, Wantagh, D, Sr.: She is the leader of the Wantagh defense, which reached the Nassau Class C final last season. She anchors the backline against some of the top players on Long Island.

Alexa Kuhn, Rocky Point, G, Sr.: The righthanded goalie reads offenses very well, leading to mostly single-digit outputs from the opposition. She’ll play at UMass-Lowell next season.

Ashley Langdon, Eastport-South Manor, G, Jr.: The Johns Hopkins commit made 51 saves last spring.

Bella Lanza, Commack, D, Sr.: Lanza is a returning captain and Commack’s top defender. She picked up 34 ground balls and caused 18 turnovers on a team that won 11 games in 2022.

Katelyn Lee, Syosset, M, Jr.: The Columbia commit had 18 goals last season despite starting on defense. Lee has the versatility to shift positions on the field as needed, and this year she’ll be pivotal on the draw circle and in guarding the opposing team’s top player.

GraceAnn Leonard, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.: A major threat in between the 30s, Leonard can change a game with her aggressiveness. The North Carolina commit had 40 goals, 15 assists and 77 draw controls last spring.

Carly Livingston, Farmingdale, M, Sr.: She had 31 goals and eight assists last season as the center of the Dalers' offense. She is committed to play at Mercy.

Caylin Luciano, Eastport-South Manor, A, Jr.: She had 15 goals and 10 assists last year and is committed to Florida.

Megan Magill, Center Moriches, A, Sr.: She had 35 goals and 38 assists last season. She’s a strong passer with an impressive shot.

Top row, from left: Bella Lanza of Commack, Katelyn Lee of Syosset, GraceAnnLeonard of Shoreham-Wading River. Middle row, from left: Carly Livingston of Farmingdale, egan magill of Center Moriches, Reilly Mahon of Westhampton. Bottom row, from left: Danielle McHugh of Seaford, Ava Main of Long Beach, Anne McGovern of Kings Park.

Reilly Mahon, Westhampton, D/M, Sr.: She made the switch from defense to midfield last season and had an immediate impact. The Loyola commit had 16 goals, seven assists and 19 draw controls last season. She also picked up 31 ground balls and caused 14 turnovers.

Ava Main, Long Beach, M, Jr.: She had 28 goals, 22 assists and 40 draw controls for the Nassau Class B finalists. The James Madison commit excels in the middle of the field with the ability to play with both hands and dodge downhill past midfielders and defenders.

Anne McGovern, Kings Park, M, Sr.: The Georgetown commit had 42 goals and 24 assists last spring. As efficiently as she runs the offense, she’s also a lock-down defender. McGovern’s decision-making on the field is nearly flawless.

Danielle McHugh, Seaford, M, Sr.: The four-year varsity player is a quick and shifty athlete with great stick skills and the ability to react quickly on the field. The Rhode Island commit had 33 goals and 10 assists last season.

Emma McLam, Northport, D, Sr.: She had 24 goals and 10 assists last spring, including a four-goal output against Huntington. She’s committed to Delaware.

McKenzie Moeller, Rocky Point, A, Jr.: She’s a lefty attacker who frustrates goaltenders. She’s committed to Wofford.

Megan Morris, Northport, G, Sr.: Morris made 137 saves last spring, including 12 against Huntington. She’s committed to Marist.

Meg Morrisroe, St. Dominic, M, Sr.: She had 53 goals and 27 assists for the state CHSAA ‘A’ champions last season, including two goals and 15 draw controls in a 13-4 victory over Nichols in the state final. Morrisroe is committed to Princeton.

Clockwise, from top left: Emma McLam of Northport, Megan Morris of Northport, Meg Morrisroe of St. Dominic, Grace Mulham of Ward Melville, Emily Murtha of Floyd, Holly Newman of Manhasset.

Grace Mulham, Ward Melville, A, Jr.: The Princeton commit had 27 goals and 29 assists last season.

Emily Murtha, Floyd, D, Sr.: Murtha picked up 13 ground balls and caused 13 turnovers last season. She’s committed to Dominican.

Holly Newman, Manhasset, M, Jr.: She had 10 goals last season but is set to become a go-to scoring option for the defending state Class C champions. Newman had two goals in a game against St. Anthony’s last season and is committed to play at Cornell.

Julia Nicholson, Wantagh M, Sr.: She had 30 goals last season for a strong Wantagh team and is committed to play at Jacksonville.

Mabel Overbeck, Garden City, D, Jr.: The strong, physical and fast junior constantly defended the best players in the country and was a key defensive piece for the Nassau Class B champions. Overbeck is committed to play at Duke.

Amanda Paci, St. Anthony’s, D, Jr.: Paci's athleticism separates her from other top defenders, and she also has strong stick skills and vision to mirror a midfielder. Paci had eight caused turnovers last year and is committed to play at Duke.

Paris Panagopoulos, Friends Academy, M, Sr.: The five-year starter had 59 goals, 19 assists and 50 draw controls last season after returning from a torn ACL. She has 134 career goals and 43 assists and is committed to Yale.

Jayden Piraino, Half Hollow Hills, M, Jr.: The lefty is strong on the attack and in the midfield. She had 42 goals and 42 assists last season and is committed to Virginia.

Top row, from left: Julia Nicholson of Wantagh, Mabel Overbeck of Garden City, Amanda Paci of St. Anthony's. Middle row, from left: Paris Panagopoulos of Friends Academy, Alexa Preston of Longwood, Jayden Piraino of Half Hollow Hills. Bottom row, from left: Delaney Raddin of Long Beach, Olivia Reddin of Sayville, Emilia Retzlaff of Ward Melville.

Alexa Preston, Longwood, M/A, Sr.: The Dominican commit had 19 goals and 23 assists last season.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Sr.: The Florida commit led Long Island in points with 123 on 61 goals and 62 assists. She has the ability to take on and get past some of the best defenders to create for herself and her teammates.

Olivia Redden, Sayville, D, Sr.: The Jacksonville commit is a solid low defender who is often assigned the opponent’s best attacker. She’s an instinctual player with great clearing ability.

Emilia Retzlaff, Ward Melville, M, Jr.: The Navy commit had 33 goals, 11 assists, and won 107 draw controls last season.

Casey Rhine, Roslyn, M, Jr.: The Jacksonville commit had 73 goals, 24 assists and 81 draw controls last season, including eight goals and two assists against Carey.

Eliza Ritter, North Shore, D, Sr.: Her speed makes her one of the top defenders on Long Island and is key in North Shore’s transition game. The aggressive defender is committed to play at Connecticut College.

Keira Rooney, Bayport-Blue Point, A/M, Sr.: She’s fought through injuries in both her sophomore and junior season but has tremendous vision and is a constant threat to score. She’s committed to Florida.

Clockwise, from top left: Casey Rhine of Roslyn, Eliza Ritter of North Shore, Keira Rooney of Bayport-Blue point, Paige Selhorn of Carle Place, Alexandra Schneider of Manhasset, Kailyn Salony of Bethpage, Abigail Sabella of Mt. Sinai.

Abigail Sabella, Mt. Sinai, D, Sr.: She’s a strong clearer who gets the Mustangs rolling in transition. The Stony Brook commit is a tenacious defender who is hard to get past.

Kailyn Salony, Bethpage, A, Sr.: She led Bethpage with 33 goals and 18 assists last season. The quick, strong and powerful attack is committed to Binghamton.

Alexandra Schneider, Manhasset, D/M, Sr.: The lockdown defender helped anchor one of the best defenses on Long Island en route to a state Class C championship last season. The Virginia commit continuously embraced the challenge of taking on the toughest attacks and midfielders. She will contribute more on the offensive side this season as well.

Paige Selhorn, Carle Place, M, Jr.: She had 38 goals and seven assists last season with great dodging and field vision, including five goals and an assist against Lynbrook. Selhorn is committed to Cincinnati.

Jenna Soto, Smithtown East, A, Jr.: Soto showcases her outstanding stick work all spring and is a strong decision-maker. She’s committed to Georgetown.

Alexa Spallina, Mt. Sinai, A, Soph.: Despite missing the last nine games of her freshman year, she still scored 24 goals and racked up 19 assists. She’s the quarterback of a strong offense.

Kate Timarky, Middle Country, M, Sr.: Timarky is quick and has outstanding vision. She has a knack for the big moment, often in the middle of a big stop or scoring a late goal.

Payton Tini, Locust Valley, M, Sr.: The Rutgers commit had 67 goals, 12 assists and 52 draw controls last season as a pivotal player all over the field for the Falcons.

Top row, from left: Alexa Spallina of Mt. Sinai, Kate Timarky of Middle Country, Payton Tini of Locust Valley. Middle row, from left: Bridget Valentine of Massapequa, Hannah Van Son of Cold Spring Harbor, Janna Weltner of Connetquot. Bottom row, from left: Brianna Wendling of Bethpage, Madison Weybrecht of Bayport-Blue Point, Lexi Zenk of St. Anthony's.

Bridget Valentine, Massapequa, M, Sr.: She had 24 goals, 18 assists and 40 draw controls last season for the Nassau Class A champions. She has a quick first step on the draw circle, with strong speed to chase down a ground ball and dodge past a defender. The three-year starter is committed to UMass.

Hannah Van Son, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.: She had 37 goals and 10 assists for the Long Island Class D champions last year. Van Son had four goals and three assists against Wheatley in the Nassau semifinals.

Janna Weltner, Connetquot, D, Jr.: An experienced starter, Weltner relishes the chance to take on and shut down, the opponent’s top offensive option.

Brianna Wendling, Bethpage, D, Sr.: The Loyola commit is one of the toughest defenders on Long Island and never shies away from guarding the opposing team’s top players. She also can contribute at midfield as needed.

Madison Weybrecht, Bayport-Blue Point, D, Sr.: She was the anchor of a defense that allowed under six goals per game last spring. The JMU commit is dangerous in transition.

Lexi Zenk, St. Anthony’s, G, Jr.: The North Carolina commit completely dominated throughout the postseason for the Friars. Zenk had 10 saves in a 17-5 victory over Sacred Heart in the state CHSAA ‘AA’ final with her quickness and aggression. She’s also a strong passer to start the offense.