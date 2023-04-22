Joely Caramelli's unassisted goal sparks Massapequa girls lacrosse over Seaford

The Massapequa girls lacrosse team became a little too comfortable. Massapequa had created a sizable advantage but Seaford wasn’t ready to admit defeat. And when Seaford scored three unanswered goals to cut Massapequa’s lead to four, it was time to refocus.

And like is often the case for Massapequa, Joely Caramelli was at the center of it. The senior midfielder won the ensuing draw control, raced down the field and fired a shot into the back of the net. Massapequa went on to score the game’s next six goals in its 18-13 victory over host Seaford in Nassau Conference I girls lacrosse Saturday morning.

“We definitely had a little bit of a lull and we just needed to regroup and we did that,” Caramelli said. “We all came together and just realized it and went back down on offense and got it rolling again.”

Caramelli led Massapequa with six goals and an assist. She was key in every aspect of the game, adding eight draw controls and five caused turnovers.

“We can always count on her,” coach Erin Kollar said. “And the best thing is that she obviously has all the skills and the work ethic, but she has the ability to not only take over a game but also help her teammates take over the game. She’s a very selfless player and always looking to make her teammates better.”

Massapequa opened a 17-7 lead with 10 minutes left in the second half before Seaford (5-4, 0-4) scored six of the final seven goals. Massapequa (5-2, 2-2) led 9-3 at halftime.

Massapequa had 10 girls score a goal with eight players recording multiple points. Bridget Valentine had two goals and two assists, Micaela Gillis had two goals and an assist, Savanna Appleton had a goal and two assists and Christina Fradella had seven saves for Massapequa.

“No one’s selfish,” Valentine said. “We all work really well together. We definitely fall asleep sometimes but we just had to get right back into it.”

Amanda Ettinger had five goals and an assist and Danielle McHugh had four goals and an assist for Seaford.

Massapequa won its second straight Nassau Class A title last year before falling to Northport, 11-10, in double overtime in the Long Island Class A championship. Massapequa wants to return to that stage.

“We think about it every day,” Valentine said. “That’s our goal this season. Get back in that same spot but a different outcome this year.”

“There’s definitely a lot of motivation,” Caramelli added. “We are lighting a fire under each other and we’re looking to go even further than the Long Island championship.”