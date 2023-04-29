Northport girls lacrosse uses extra motivation to win in Louis J. Acompora Memorial Lacrosse Jamboree

It was a cold, wet and windy morning at Northport High School, but you won’t find one girls lacrosse player complaining about being on the field on this Saturday of all days.

Saturday was the 21st annual Louis J. Acompora Memorial Lacrosse Jamboree held at Northport. The jamboree, organized by the Louis J. Acompora Memorial Foundation and featuring six different boys and girls lacrosse games, is in memory of Louis J. Acompora, who died of a sudden cardiac arrest on March 25, 2000 after taking a blow to a chest in a lacrosse game for Northport his freshman year. The tragedy led to the passing of “Louis’ Law” which requires all New York State public high schools to have automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in schools and at sporting events.

“We had to come out hard on this day because this is Northport’s day,” said Grace McCarthy, a senior attack. “We had extra motivation coming out and we just needed to play hard and win this game.”

Northport did just that with a 10-3 victory over Sachem East (5-4) in Suffolk Division I girls lacrosse play on Saturday morning.

“It’s just a great opportunity to play for Louis and his love of the game,” coach Carol Rainson-Rose said. “And all the girls are really inspired by that.”

“We all take this game to heart,” said Megan Morris, a senior goalkeeper. “None of us want to lose this game. None of us are going to step out on the field and not give it our all, especially on Acompora day because this is such a huge day for not only us, but our whole community.”

Morris feels an additional personal connection to Acompora as they shared the same position as goalkeeper.

“Goalies run in my family and just hearing his story and knowing about it and seeing what could have happened and seeing the Acomporas do this and care about our community, it really hits home to me,” said Morris, who had eight saves. “You never know what can happen and them doing this for our community has saved countless lives.”

McCarthy had two goals and three assists and Kennedy Radziul added three goals for Northport (10-1, 9-1). McCarthy has transition into playing the ‘X’ position on many possessions, meaning she’s orchestrating the offense from behind the goal to find cutters. It’s her first year playing as the ‘X’ but the senior is enjoying it.

“It’s my favorite spot on the field,” McCarthy said. “I love it back there because you can see the whole field. You can make every situation good for someone else to get open. You are just looking for someone to get open and get them the ball to get that shot off.”

Gia Perkins had a strong game for Sachem East with 11 saves, many coming on near point-blank shots.

Northport won the last three Long Island Class A championships. The Tigers fell to Baldwinsville, 15-9, in the state Class A final last year. This year’s team wants to continue that winning legacy and leave their mark on the program.

“That feeling of losing that game last year was terrible so that’s extra motivation,” McCarthy said. “We just have to come out hard every game and know it could be our last.”

“As Northport, there’s always been a target on our back and expectations, especially coming off an almost state championship season last year,” Morris said. “I feel like we’ve been doubted a little bit this year and we’re just doing our all to prove everyone wrong and really get back there and play how we know Northport can play.”