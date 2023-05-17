Sabrina Boyle scores seven as Our Lady of Mercy captures CHSAA Class A girls lacrosse title

It didn’t take long for Our Lady of Mercy girls lacrosse coach Kaitlyn Meyer to know she had something special in Sabrina Boyle.

Despite Boyle just being a sophomore, Meyer, in her first year at Our Lady of Mercy, recognized from the moment she saw Boyle at the first offseason workout that she was different.

“I was told she was a good player but when I first saw her and that stick in her hand, I was taken back,” said Meyer. “I’ve never seen a lacrosse player as good as her.”

Boyle displayed that throughout the season and yet again in the biggest game of the year. The midfielder had seven goals and an assist as top-seeded Our Lady of Mercy defeated No. 2 Archbishop Molloy, 15-7, in the girls lacrosse CHSAA Class A final at Adelphi University on Tuesday.

“You never really feel that accomplishment until the last buzzer goes off,” Boyle said. “I just wanted to do what I could for my team and make sure everyone else is doing what they can.”

Our Lady of Mercy (6-8) advances to play Nichols (Buffalo) in the state CHSAA Class A semifinals at Manhattan College at 11 a.m. Saturday after the Mustangs won their first title since 2017.

“We’re very hyped to do this right now,” Boyle said. “At the beginning of the year, we didn’t know where we'd stand, but I think it’s very exciting. We just need to keep our heads focused.”

Our Lady of Mercy opened a quick 2-0 lead before Archbishop Molloy (3-9) answered with three goals over 1:26 to take a 3-2 advantage with 14:51 left in the first half. But the Mustangs scored the game’s next six goals to take an 8-3 lead with 1:21 left in the first half.

‘We came out strong and then they scored three straight goals and it was nerve-wracking,” Meyer said. “But I knew we’d turn the game around and it would be ours the rest of the game.”

Archbishop Molloy scored back-to-back goals to cut Our Lady of Mercy’s lead to 12-7 with 12:47 left, but the Mustangs scored the game’s final three goals.

Courtney Mahon added three goals and an assist and Corrine Kassatly had three goals in the win.

“It’s hard to even explain just how amazing it feels to know we were able to continue competing,” Mahon said. “This is insane. It’s just crazy. I don’t know if I’ve ever been happier before.”