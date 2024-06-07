Sayville girls lacrosse advances to Class C state final

CORTLAND — It happens in a flash.

When Sofia Buffardi wins the draw for Sayville, it takes on average 10 seconds for the sophomore to fly down the field and find the nearest teammate for a shot on goal.

Time and time again, Buffardi was unstoppable as Sayville defeated Our Lady of Mercy (Section V), 13-8, in the girls lacrosse state Class C semifinals at Cortland on Friday morning. The Golden Flashes (20-0) will play Rye (19-3) for a chance to claim the program's first state championship at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Cortland.

“I just want to start the momentum and get us going,” Buffardi said. “I’m looking for everyone because I know anyone can make the shot. It got us back to our game and from there, we did what we always do--- play as one.”

Sayville led 3-2 with four minutes remaining in the first quarter when Mercy (10-10) responded with two goals, including a shot from Lydia Malvaso as time expired, to enter the second quarter with a 4-3 lead.

But the Golden Flashes pushed the pace in the second, dominating possession as Buffardi won four of five draw controls. Jenna Messina also punched in two of her three goals as Sayville went on a 5-0 run.

“Sophia’s just too fast to catch on fast breaks. She’s too good,” said McKenna Farrell, who had one goal and four assists. “You know she’s either going straight to the cage or passing it.”

“It’s just catch it and finish,” said Dylan McNamara, who led with four goals and an assist. “At this point, it’s muscle memory. This is what we practice.”

Sayville’s offense continued to take charge in the second half and the defense held Mercy to three goals to preserve the lead. Goalkeeper Julia Lilienthal made three saves for the Golden Flashes.

“They’ve been doing this all year," coach Gary Jensen said. "All we ask is for them to play their game and they’ve been doing it. I honestly don’t even have to say anything [to them] anymore. I’m very proud of them.”

After winning its first Long Island Championship and state semifinal in program history, Sayville believes this team is prepared to complete its run Saturday.

“This is such a special group,” McNamara said. “Our coaching staff changed our program around. We wanted to start something special, and we’ve bought into this dream. Together, we are one.”