The athletic teams at Sayville High School go by the Golden Flashes, and although that name wasn't specifically inspired by the girls lacrosse team, you may have thought otherwise on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes proved they can score in a flash throughout their 12-4 victory over Wantagh in the Long Island Class C championship/Southeast Regional final on Saturday morning at Longwood High School. Sayville scored 17 seconds after Wantagh’s first goal and 22 seconds after Wantagh’s second goal, never losing the momentum in the contest as it earned the program's first Long Island championship.

“We really tried to push the pace,” coach Gary Jensen said.” Push the breaks and play unsettled. It plays to our athleticism. Our kids are very conceptually mature. They understand what we are trying to do, so for us to push the pace plays to our mindset.”

Those quick goals were demoralizing for Wantagh. Sayville also had goals at the very end of periods with Abby Galaris scoring as time expired in the first quarter off an assist from Jenna Messina and her striking again off an assist from Sofia Cangelosi with 2.2 seconds left in the second quarter to give Sayville a 9-2 lead at the break.

Her final goal of the first half answered Riley Forthofer scoring off an assist from Brighid Smith for Wantagh 22 seconds before.

“The momentum that we got from that was great,” Galaris said. “I think it definitely brought the team together, but it’s not just me. We are a team of one and that’s our motto. Everyone makes me better, I make everyone better and we just do this together.”

Sayville (19-0) advances to play the winner of Lake Shore/Our Lady of Mercy in the state Class C semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday at SUNY Cortland. Wantagh finished 12-5.

“History made,” Galaris said. “We’ve been waiting for this for so long. We started practicing in the fall and to say we are Long Island champions and going to states is so amazing. It’s unbelievable.”

Galaris and Sophia Buffardi each had three goals and an assist. Cangelosi added two goals and an assist, Dylan McNamara had two goals and an assist and Messina had three assists.

Senior defender Courtney Thornton credited the defense’s communication to holding Wantagh to just four goals. She added she felt Sayville could be a special team “right from the start.”

“I’m actually speechless,” Galaris said. “The fact that nobody’s done this and it’s this group, we are so special, so amazing, I love every one of my teammates.”

Jensen called the team’s defensive play “amazing” as the Golden Flashes rarely allowed Wantagh an easy look at the goal.

“Wantagh is very talented and we were really working hard on our defense this last week but this last week of practice was absolutely incredible on both sides of the ball,” Jensen said. “I’ve never seen them play so well in practice and I have to say I was pretty confident going in due to their performance at practice. They are peaking at the right time.”