Brooke O'Halloran nets winning PK to send Babylon to state final

CORTLAND — They call themselves "The Energy Bus.”

Brooke O’Halloran said coach Stuart Love read them an “energy bus” book at the start of the season and it’s driven Babylon to the Class B girls soccer state final.

“Most of the seniors, it’s what we’ve been wanting this entire time,” O’Halloran said. “We’re called 'The Energy Bus,’ which is a book we read at the beginning of the season. So, that’s kind of what’s been pushing us and our energy and everything like that.”

Babylon defeated Saranac, 4-3, in penalty kicks after playing to a scoreless tie in the Class B state semifinals at Cortland High School on Saturday.

The Panthers (11-5-3) will play Haverling in the finalat 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Cortland High School.

O’Halloran, a senior, stayed warm for penalty kicks despite not playing a majority of the 110 minutes of play. She nailed her shot to the left side off the hands of Saranac’s goalkeeper in the fifth round to give Babylon the 4-3 advantage.

“I just thought that I had to do it for my team,” O’Halloran said. “We have a motto, 'together,' so I knew I had to do it for them.”

Saranac missed the ensuing shot off the right post, sending Babylon to the championship.

Sophia Conti, Brooke Gengler and Lily Krollage also scored in penalty kicks for Babylon.

Gianna Durler made six saves through regulation and both overtimes, as well as a diving stop in the penalty shootout in the third round.

“It’s very nerve-wracking,” said Durler, a freshman goalkeeper. “But I just picked a side and hoped it was the right side … I kind of just go with the flow and see how the game plays out.”

Love recognized Saranac’s final penalty kick could’ve bounced in and felt the Spartans deserved to move on just as much Babylon did.

“[The Spartans] were great at being first to the ball,” Love said. “They were really aggressive and quick. The sweeper did a great job of dropping deep, but she didn’t stay there. She dropped deep at the right time. You couldn’t really get behind them.”

Love knows Sunday's final will be a battle against an experienced Haverling squad.

“The other team finished three hours ago,” Love said. “They get three hours extra rest. We played for 20 minutes more . . . They lost in the state final last year. So, they’ve got experience.”