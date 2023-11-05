Sophia Conti sends Babylon girls soccer to state semifinals

Sophia Conti went to the state tournament as an eighth-grader four years ago. Now a senior captain, Conti is leading Babylon back to the promised land.

Babylon defeated O’Neill, 2-1, in the Southeast Class B regional on Saturday.

O’Neill opened the scoring just three minutes in, with Daisy Flowers hammering a 20-yard free kick around Babylon’s wall. The Panthers responded well, however, and controlled possession for the majority of the first half.

“We were never going to give up in a game like this,” coach Stuart Love said. “I thought we stayed composed and almost played like it never happened.”

Conti’s hustle epitomized that effort. She is known for her scoring with her team-high 13 goals, but her defensive effort to force turnovers and win corners helped keep the ball in O’Neill’s end.

“I knew this could be my last time ever stepping on a soccer field,” Conti said, gesturing to the turf burns on her legs. “So I wanted to leave it all out there with no regrets.”

Babylon had six corners in the first 20 minutes, and the fifth one made all the difference.

Brooke Gengler swung the ball in and found Ava Hanson’s head. The senior defender connected with the cross for Babylon’s first goal, tying it at 1.

O’Neill found its best opportunities on the counter attack, led by Flowers and Jael-Marie Guy. If the Raiders had a scoring opportunity, it was almost always off a pass from Guy. If it wasn’t, chances are it came off a dribble from Guy’s boot.

Still, Gengler and Sarah Klienitzke worked well together to limit attempts on goal, and when a shot got through, Gianna Durler was there to save it.

After Babylon’s 10th corner, it felt like a game destined for overtime. Charlene Conkey had made six saves.

But all it takes is one bounce of a ball to change a dream into reality. A hand ball inside the box on O’Neill sent Conti to the spot.

“It was like, ‘This is my moment, and I need to do this for my team,’ ” Conti said. “I’m a captain for two years on this team, and I knew I was doing it for every single girl on this team, not just myself.”

A few footsteps later and a swift kick with the senior’s right foot sent the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal, sending Babylon to the state Class B semifinals. The Panthers will meet Saranac on Saturday at noon.