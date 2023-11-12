Babylon girls soccer falls to Haverling in state Class B final

CORTLAND — Sophia Conti and the Babylon girls soccer team embraced the underdog mentality every game this season through the state championship.

“I’ve always had this determination and ambition to do better, but I couldn’t do it without any one of those girls,” said Conti, a senior captain. “This team is unique [in] that every single game, we were the underdogs. And we showed up and always wanted it more. That’s why we were so successful.”

Ultimately, Babylon fell short of its state title hopes, losing 1-0 to Haverling in the Class B girls soccer state final at Cortland High School on Sunday.

Haverling scored the only goal of the game just 1:20 into the contest off a corner kick. Ella Yartym crossed the ball to a leaping Keegan Smith, who headed the ball in to give the Rams a 1-0 lead over the Panthers (11-6-3).

Babylon coach Stuart Love game planned to man-mark Smith, Haverling’s top player. Love hadn’t assigned man coverage to a single player all season but believed it was necessary due to her prowess in the midfield.

“We discussed how we were going to deal with her,” Love said. “She just timed her run and timed her leap perfectly as she did yesterday in the semifinal. So, I felt in open play, we handled her fine. She didn’t get many shots on goal that I can remember. It was on a restart run . . . She’s obviously an excellent player.”

Despite suffering the early blow, the Panthers’ demeanor didn’t change. The same hungry, energetic squad was on display for the remainder of the match.

Love, who is in his first year coaching Babylon, said this was the best coaching experience of his career and how proud he is of the girls.

“The atmosphere, the camaraderie, the positive energy throughout the team was inspiring,” Love said. “I was just following their lead all season long. The captains led the way in such a great way. Everyone was on board. They all were playing for each other.”

Conti began her Babylon girls soccer career as an eighth grader on a team reached the state semifinal. Now, the senior is passing the torch to a new set of seniors.

And without a doubt in her mind, Conti knows her teammates will be back for another chance at capturing the state championship.

“Eighth grade, I went to [the] state [tournament], and I thought that it was going to be such a common thing,” Conti said. “But it took so much effort to get back here. They know how rare it is, and they know how to work. They’re going to be back here. I swear to you, they will be back here.”