Chloe Benik scores twice to propel Garden City past Oceanside

Whenever Chloe Benik gets the ball, there’s little doubt where it will end up.

Benik scored two goals to lead the Garden City girls soccer team to a 5-0 win over Oceanside in Nassau Conference I play on Monday night at Adelphi.

“It just worked,” Benik said. “We moved the ball really well, we found the open person and everyone finished their chances.”

A cross from LeeLee Gaffney in the first half landed perfectly at Benik’s feet, and she scored to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

“She took her space down the line perfectly and she crossed it in,” Benik said. “I just knew I had to get in there and finish it.”

Benik ripped a shot into the top left corner of the goal to give Garden City a 3-0 lead just before halftime. “I saw the space, so I just beat the defender, took a shot and it went in,” she said.

Assistant coach Scott McAuley describes Benik as the “engine” behind Garden City’s offense.

“She’s great at putting pressure on opposing defenses, creating openings for her teammates and, of course, striking the ball,” he said.

Benik has seven goals and three assists this season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Marisa Patrissi made five saves for her third shutout of the season.

“She did a really nice job in the back tonight and she made some big saves for us,” McAuley said.

“The defense played terrific as a unit. Center backs Lauren Hohenberger and Abby Wheeler did a really nice job working as a team in the back,” McAuley added. “When one came up, the other went back and they had really good communication the whole game.”

Garden City improved to 7-3-4, and with two games left in the regular season, Benik said the team’s focus is clinching the top seed in the playoffs.

“This week was really big for us, and we wanted to start it off strong,’’ she said, “so having a 5-0 win was really nice and gives us good momentum for the following games this week.”

The Trojans will play at Manhasset on Wednesday and face Massapequa on Friday.

“If we beat these next two teams, we will have the one seed and that’s something we really want,” Benik said. “Last year, we were really close, but this year, we’re going to get it.”