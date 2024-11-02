Alexandra Rossen may be the youngest player on the Cold Spring Harbor girls soccer team, but you’d never guess that by watching her performance in a championship environment.

The eighth-grader scored the game’s only two goals as top-seeded Cold Spring Harbor defeated second-seeded Carle Place, 2-0, in the girls soccer Nassau Class B final at Farmingdale State College on Friday night.

“This was my dream," Rossen said. "It was always my dream to play in a county championship. This is an amazing team and we definitely deserved to win today.”

Rossen said she felt confident and her teammates and coaches shared that belief in the young midfielder.

“Alex has been awesome the whole year,” coach Ryan Towers said. “She’s technically gifted, she works so hard off the ball and she’s just become a huge part of the team. She’s welcomed, loved by everybody else and I’m just happy for her. Regardless of being in eighth grade, it doesn’t matter. She can play and I’m just thrilled that we have her.”

Cold Spring Harbor (9-2-5) advances to play Babylon (8-6-1) in the Long Island Class B championship/Southeast Regional Final at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Farmingdale State. Carle Place finished 13-2-2 in a season in which the Frogs only started one senior compared to eight players in either eighth or ninth grade.

Rossen tapped in a perfectly-sent corner kick from senior Jaida Luparello to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead with 13:44 left in the first half.

“The second I kicked it, I knew Alex was going to be there,” Luparello said. “I always look for Alex, I know she’s going to be there. It was huge to get that first goal.”

The two connected again in the second half when Luparello slid a cross over to Rossen, who hit the ball off the post and into the goal from 10 yards out with 24:50 left in the second half.

“[We] have had so many goals and assists for each other,” Rossen said. “We’re like a perfect dynamic duo.”

Cold Spring Harbor, which has 13 state championships in program history, won its first county title since 2012. Towers was an assistant on some of those championship teams before taking over as head coach.

“Winning the first county championship in 12 years is something special, so we’re definitely going to enjoy it,” Towers said. “I’m just happy we get to add our chapter to such a great program and rich history.”