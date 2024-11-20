1. We may not see a run like Ward Melville’s again — and it’s not over yet

The Patriots aren’t the first Long Island girls soccer team to win three straight state championships, however, no team has done so with three undefeated seasons while playing at least 20 games each year.

Ward Melville set the Long Island girls soccer record for consecutive games without a loss (57) following its 6-0 victory over Whitman in the final game of the regular-season. The Patriots surpassed South Side’s record of 56 games spanning from 1999-2002, according to Newsday records.

After taking home its third straight state title with a 1-0 victory over Arlington in the Class AAA final on Sunday at SUNY Cortland, Ward Melville has gone 56-0-7 since the start of the 2022 season, going 63 games without a loss. The Patriots only allowed multiple goals in four games in the last three seasons.

Massapequa (2013-15), South Side (1990-92, 2004-07) and Cold Spring Harbor (1985-87, 1989-92, 1996-2000) have also won at least three straight state championships.

How long can Ward Melville continue its dominant run? That remains to be seen but there’s no debating the Patriots’ greatness the last three falls.

2. Penalty kicks front and center

Despite none of the five games the Long Island trio of teams (Ward Melville, Shoreham-Wading River and Cold Spring Harbor) played in the state semifinals or finals even going into overtime, three of the five contests featured a penalty kick. Only one of those kicks resulted in a goal when Breena Harrigan scored for Ward Melville in the semifinals.

Ward Melville goalkeeper Kate Ronzoni even saved a penalty kick in the state final with less than two minutes left.

Stepping up for a penalty kick can be one of the most nerve wracking events in sports. It’s a high-probability make, which makes the fear of missing even more daunting on a player. It can also put a game’s fate largely in the hands of a referee, which not everyone is always a fan of, as it was incredible to see the power one call has on the grandest stage.

3. Long Island girls can play more than lacrosse

It’s no secret Long Island is a hotbed for lacrosse, but just because a player may choose to play lacrosse in college doesn’t mean she can’t also be a standout soccer player. Ward Melville, Shoreham-Wading River and Cold Spring Harbor have three of the strongest girls lacrosse programs on L.I., including Cold Spring Harbor winning a state title last year. All three teams had some key players who will play lacrosse in college, but for this fall, they proved to be some of the top soccer players in the state as well.