Marino keys St. Anthony's 10th state title

As the ball soared into the air, Reanna Marino bolted up the right side to meet it at the end of its parabolic flight path, shedding her defender in the process.

"The defender was really on me tough and grabbing on me," Marino said. "I had to get around her first and it was a footrace from there."

The speedy St. Anthony's senior forward won the race.

Marino buried her breakaway opportunity from 10 yards out with 3:48 left in the first half -- her second goal in just over two minutes -- to give the Friars a three-goal lead in a 4-0 win over Nichols of Buffalo in the CHSAA Class AA girls soccer state final Sunday.

St. Anthony's (16-1-4) got to celebrate its 10th state title, and first since 2007, in front of its home crowd.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Friars dominated in the first half and used the strong wind to their advantage. "That's what we preached to the kids all week, that we had to get out fast," Friars coach Dave Prutting said.

In the 22nd minute, Elisa Robiglio took a corner kick that was headed by Marino and bounced off Nichols goalkeeper Rachel Grampp (eight saves) before Maggie Bill knocked it in.

Robiglio scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute for the game's final goal.

Northwestern-bound midfielder Margo McGinty returned to action for the Friars and played 31 minutes in the first half before coming out to have her injured groin rewrapped.

"It feels great just to be able to play for at least a little bit," said McGinty, who returned for the first five minutes of the second half.

Danielle Maurice did not have to face a shot in the first half for St. Anthony's. She was relieved by Jensen Wiedmer, who made seven saves in the second half as the Friars cruised to the title.