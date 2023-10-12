In clash of powerhouses, Massapequa and St. Anthony's girls soccer play to scoreless draw

Throughout the last decade, girls soccer programs around Long Island have looked to test themselves against Massapequa and St. Anthony’s. One has been the most consistent public school in the state for the last 20 years. The other has become a private school power in the Northeast region in the last decade.

On Wednesday, they challenged themselves against one another for the first time in years in non-league action and the result was about what you’d expect from elite programs.

Neither team entered with a loss. Neither team exited with one either after a draw at 0 at St. Anthony’s. Massapequa is now 8-0-3. St. Anthony’s is 10-0-3.

“Going into this, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Taylor Burton, a senior defender for St. Anthony’s. “We are two state champions, we knew we were both going in for a fight.”

“The fact that it was a tie I think just shows the competitiveness,” said Riley Benito, a senior defender for Massapequa. “No one ever gave up and I think that 0-0 tie shows our matching level and was a really good game to show where we are.”

Massapequa has won 17 of the last 20 Nassau Class AA titles, including seven Long Island Class AA championships since 2013. The program has eight state titles, most recently in 2021.

St. Anthony’s has won five straight state CHSAA Class AA titles. The Friars haven’t allowed a goal in 13 games this season. Massapequa has only allowed two in 11 contests.

“We have a lot of pride,” Benito said. “I feel our defense is what really makes our team and without defense, you can’t win games.”

The Massapequa defense, including Shae Brennan, Nicole Tonello and Lena Fleischer and Benito with six saves from Reese Reustle, had another strong game as a unit to limit St. Anthony’s scoring chances. The St. Anthony’s defense, including Sienna Olive, Molly Hiney and Julia Perez and Burton with Arielle Hernandez making four saves matched Massapequa.

Neither coach was surprised by the competitive scoreless result.

“I just think if you want to be the best you have to play the best,” St. Anthony’s coach Scott Carey said. “And that’s a program that even since I was a kid, Massapequa has always been up there.”

Massapequa coach Bruce Stegner added, “It’s a great battle between not only two of the top teams on Long Island but in New York.”

Both coaches praised their team's defensive effort against strong offensive foes.

“I think they’re taking a lot of pride in defending and playing together as a team and covering for each other,” Stegner said. “They have really good communication, they are four seniors playing in the back together so that makes a difference, too.”

Carey said the Friars will occasionally bring up their no goals allowed streak, but he doesn’t want that consuming the team.

“We mention it from time to time but we don’t want to harp on it,” he said. “So for us, 13 games with no goals against is brilliant, absolutely brilliant, it’s something that we value all the way from our striker to our goalie, who has made some sick saves this year. It’s just a testament to everyone’s will to keep the ball out of the back of the net.”