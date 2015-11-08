Port Jefferson returning to states after winning Class C Southeast Region final

The Port Jefferson girls soccer team has unfinished business.

After losing in the Class B final last season, Port Jefferson secured a trip to Cortland for the chance to redeem last season's loss with a 3-0 victory over defending Class C champion Haldane at Diamond in the Pines in the Southeast Regional final Saturday.

"They are extremely excited and now that we just beat the state B champions from last season, it definitely bumped them up and got them excited for the next game," coach Allyson Wolfe said.

Jillian Colucci started the scoring for Port Jefferson off a feed from Olivia Love with 12:45 remaining in the first half. Colucci beat a defender and fired a shot into the upper-left corner of the goal after a one-on-one with the keeper. Wolfe called it an "awesome shot."

"That first goal definitely sparked us and we came out on fire in the second half," Wolfe said.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brittany Fazin had her foot on both second-half goals, first scoring with 27:39 left in the game off a pass from Clare O'Connor, then assisting on Grace Swords' goal later in the half.

Port Jefferson dropped down to Class C because of population changes, but has played some Class B teams in Suffolk VII. Wolfe said playing the tough Class B teams during the season have helped to prepare for the playoffs.

"It definitely builds confidence and I think they feel determined to get back there this weekend and hopefully take it this year," Wolfe said.

Port Jefferson plays Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and the championship game will be next Sunday at 9:30 a.m.