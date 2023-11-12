Smithtown West girls soccer ends landmark season with loss in state final

CORTLAND — When the clock hit zero in the girls soccer state Class AA final, Smithtown West senior midfielder Sophia Campites took a slow walk toward the team’s goalkeeper and defenders already embraced in hugs. Although it was a sad moment with the Bulls falling to Spencerport, 2-0, in the championship game at Tompkins Cortland Community College on Sunday morning, Campites still wanted to soak in those final moments on the field with her teammates.

“We took it in,” said Campites, a senior. “It obviously didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but we all knew we fought hard. The other team we played today was really good, they deserved that.”

But the final result doesn’t take away from Smithtown West reaching its first state final in program history. Smithtown West won its second Long Island Class AA title in program history and second Suffolk Class AA crown in the last three seasons.

“We’ve been working toward this all year,” said Madison DeMaio, a senior midfielder. “This was our goal from Day One and we’re here. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m so proud of this team.”

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Campites said. “We put in as much work as possible, we just came up a little short. It’s an unforgettable memory. I don’t think anybody will ever forget about this team. We’ll cherish it forever.”

Spencerport (23-0) scored its first goal with 1:11 left in the first half when Emily Peacock headed in a free kick from Lindsay Lenhard. Its second goal came with 23:26 left in the second half.

“It was such a great season, they are such great kids,” said coach Emily Fey, fighting through tears. “They deserve more but they absolutely played their best today. This was a very good team we were up against for sure. We gave it our best shot.”

Smithtown West (16-3-1) had its season ended by a state champion for the third straight year. The Bulls lost to Ward Melville in penalty kicks in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals last year after falling to Massapequa in the Long Island Class AA championship in 2021. Both Long Island programs went on to win state titles that year. Campites and DeMaio played on all three of those teams.

“This means a lot,” Campites said. “We all pulled for each other, we all did it for each other. It just shows how close and how much of a family we are that we made it this far this season.”

“I made friendships for a lifetime,” DeMaio said. “And these are going to be memories forever.”