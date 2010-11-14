St. Anthony's edged in CHSAA state final

The way St. Anthony's dominated this season, perhaps being down a player just leveled the playing field for its opponents. But the way St. Anthony's lost that player cast a pall over the Friars' 2-1 loss to Buffalo Nichols in the CHSAA girls soccer state finals at the College of Staten Island.

Down 1-0 just 4:38 into the game, St. Anthony's forward Maria Jones was given a red card, meaning ejection from the game, and it forced the Friars to play a player down. Jones said she was vying for a ball along the right sideline and said the referee must have assumed she tripped an opposing player.

"The ref came over to me, showed me the red card and said, 'Get off the field,' '' Jones said. "And I said, 'What did I do?' and he said, 'Get off the field.' "

With the St. Anthony's bench up in arms and asking for answers, one of the referees explained the red card was for "violent conduct," but wouldn't elaborate further.

Initially, Jones was allowed to sit on the bench with her teammates, but was then told she would have to watch from a spectators' area because of the red card. The St. Anthony's bench, visibly frustrated by the chain of events, chirped from the sideline at the refs and was given a verbal warning for using "foul, abusive language."

With 12:37 left in the half, Margo McGinty appeared to tie the game for St. Anthony's (19-1-1), but the goal was disallowed after McGinty was called for offsides.

Despite the distractions, the Friars largely dominated possession in the first half.

"It says a lot about them," coach Dave Prutting said. "I think it shows they have a lot of character. It's a good team, I'm very proud of them. But there's only so much you can do playing a man down."

Reanna Marino was given a yellow card 4:47 into the second half, but any bad feelings that engendered were erased two minutes later when Marissa Christy scored to tie the game for St. Anthony's.

Maddie Elia scored 14:40 into the second half to give Buffalo Nichols (20-1-1) a 2-1 edge it wouldn't relinquish, but the drama continued.

St. Anthony's Natalie Murphy had a head-to-head collision with Buffalo Nichols' Haley Welch, each trying for a header, with two minutes left.

Both girls were taken by ambulance to Richmond University Medical Center.

Murphy, who had complained of neck pain and was immobilized, was not admitted but was having further tests done, according to St. Anthony's athletic director Don Buckley.

With less than a minute remaining, Christy was issued a yellow card, and three more players were issued red cards after the game had ended, though the reasoning wasn't explained.

"It was a horror show," Prutting said. "I mean it's not fair. The kids on the field should be deciding the championship game, not the officials."