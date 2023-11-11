St. Dominic scores five in second half, advances to another CHSAA state final

The St. Dominic girls soccer team's second-half surge has them one win away from a second straight CHSAA Class A state championship.

The Bayhawks scored five goals in the second half to defeat Mount St. Mary’s of Buffalo, 6-0, in the CHSAA Class A girls soccer state semifinals at Aviator Sports and Recreation Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn on Friday.

Mia Padula scored two goals, including the lone goal of the first half. The sophomore has scored five goals over her last two games.

“It’s great to be able to help the team like this, we’ve been prepping for this all year,” Padula said. “When it actually came time to go, we knew we had to lock in.”

Emmabelle Briones made it 2-0 early in the second half and Padula followed with her second goal for a 3-0 lead. Liliana Milevoj, Kailey Schneidler and Eva Trimble also scored second-half goals.

“We played great in both halves but weren’t able to finish opportunities early,” St. Dominic coach Sabrina Adamo said.

Gulianna Arrigo and Brooke Segura each had two assists and Ava Brady had one. Lily Onorato made 10 saves for the Bayhawks (7-6-1).

“Lily was player of the year for our league, she’s a huge part of our team,” Adamo said. “The way she leads us and communicates leads to our success.”

St. Dominic will face Dominican Academy (Manhattan) in the state final on Sunday at noon in Brooklyn.

“I really want to feel how it felt winning this, because I wasn’t part of the team last season,” Padula said. “I want to help get this done for the seniors who will be heading out.”