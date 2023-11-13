St. Dominic loses on penalty kicks in state CHSAA 'A' girls soccer final

St. Dominic girls soccer coach Sabrina Adamo felt her team dominated the contest. But sometimes in soccer, a dominant performance may not translate into a victory. And that’s what happened on Sunday.

St. Dominic fell to Dominican Academy of Manhattan in penalty kicks in the state CHSAA Class A girls soccer final at Aviator Field. The teams were tied at 1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods before Dominican Academy outscored St. Dominic 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

“The girls dominated the entire game,” Adamo said. “We had an incredible season and I’m proud of how we played together as a team. It was just not our day and we couldn’t finish our opportunities.”

St. Dominic finished 7-6-2.

After Dominican Academy struck first in the first half, St. Dominic finally broke through after Mia Padula scored off an assist from Keira Laibach in front of the net late in the second half.

“We were battling for most of the game to get a goal to tie it and once we scored that goal, we continued dominating,” Adamo said. “We truly dominated that whole entire game but we were just unlucky.”

Padula and Kailey Schneidler scored in penalty kicks for St. Dominic.