With both the Victoriano twins starting over these past three years, Ward Melville girls soccer has simply forgotten how to lose.

On Tuesday night, No. 1 Ward Melville defeated No. 3 Commack, 3-1, at Shoreham-Wading River High to clinch the Suffolk Class AAA championship for the second year in a row.

The Patriots (17-0-1) have gone unbeaten over their last 60 games, as their last loss came back in the 2021 playoffs — when they were a Class AA team. Over that time, they have won the 2022 Class AA and the 2023 Class AAA New York State championships.

The Victoriano sisters — Adriana and Alessandra — have been prominent figures on all three of these unbeaten Suffolk championship teams. The sisters had a big hand in this most-recent win with their performances on opposite ends of the field.

Adriana, a forward, scored two goals and created another. Alessandra, a defender, helped the backline surrender just one shot on target through the game’s first 79 minutes.

“It’s going to be our last year playing together before we go to college,” Alessandra Victoriano said. “I’m just glad that we were able to win these last three seasons before we leave each other.”

Adriana Victoriano delivered the first blow to put Ward Melville in control. Off a well-placed through ball up the middle of the pitch from Maddie Costello, Victoriano unleashed a perfect first touch up the field to allow her to sprint past two defenders and win the ball. After getting behind the defense and setting up a one-on-one with the goalie, Victoriano buried it in the top-right corner of the net.

Seven minutes later, she played a ball perfectly into the box to sophomore forward Aliya Leonard, who crossed over to her right before firing a shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

At the conclusion of the 52nd minute, Adriana Victoriano tapped in a rebound off a shot from Leonard for her second goal of the night.

“I just knew coming in that we had to get it done,” Adriana Victoriano said. “Especially since it’s my senior year; I really wanted it. I just relaxed and played my game.”

Amelia Brite scored a goal and Olivia Bezmalinovic made five saves for Commack (13-2-3).

The Patriots will suit up next on Sunday at Farmingdale State College when they take on Oceanside, the Nassau Class AAA champion, in the Class AAA Long Island championship match. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.