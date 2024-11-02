West Islip junior Ava Obloj says she thrives under pressure. She manages to find a way to pull through in the most important moments.

In No. 2 West Islip’s 1-0 victory over top-seeded Eastport-South Manor, it was a goal from Obloj that earned the Lions the Suffolk Class AA soccer crown for the first time since 2019.

“She’s just on a different level,” Nick Grieco said. “Believe it or not she scored the game-winning goal for us in the semifinals last year. She just knows how to get it done in these types of situations.”

After a pass from forward Francesco Tofano, Obloj quickly took off, flying past every defender and finding herself alone in front of the goal. The Lions took the lead with 23:30 left in the first half.

“The ball was played by Fran, and I was just thinking to myself, ‘I need to score,’” Obloj said. “When I saw it in the net, I was so excited.”

Obloj has scored just three other goals throughout the season, but it’s moments like these when they mean the most.

“Personally, I love it when there’s a lot of pressure on me." Obloj said. "I do well under pressure. To have the goal that’s sending us to the Long Island championship, it feels amazing. But, in every game, it’s just about getting the job done.”

Even though the Lions had the lead, there was still plenty of time left. However, West Islip’s defense knows how to shut down a team.

“Our defense is very organized and disciplined,” Grieco said. “We always harp on paying attention to detail, and I think they, as a unit, take that to heart. They’re proud when they do get that shutout, so they put in a little more effort for that.”

The win secured the team’s 12th shutout of the season. Eastport-South Manor finished 16-3.

The Lions look to bring home the first Long Island championship since 2009, and they’ll have to face the top-seeded Nassau Class AA team, Garden City. They’ll travel to Hofstra University on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing we’re heading to the Long Island championship,” junior Julianne Arcoleo said. “But, we know it’s going to be a fight against Garden City.”’

“It’s going to take lot of grit, and a lot of drive,” Obloj said. “We’re definitely up for the challenge, and we’re all very excited.”

Carolyn Arcoleo, twin of Julianna, said she’s confident in this group.

“This team has a very close bond,” Carolyn said of her three years on the team. “We truly have become a family, and we’re always playing for each other. We never give up, and we’re not ready for our season to end just yet.”