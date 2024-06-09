Over the past few weeks, Joseph Dolezal has been setting himself up for a spectacular end to his high school career.

The Wheatley senior couldn’t have done much better.

Dolezal shot a 3-over-par 74 at Bethpage Black to take third place in the State Federation boys golf championship on Sunday.

“I played awesome the whole day,” Dolezal said. “I was hitting shots exactly how I wanted to, and my putting was pretty good. Just a little bit of a poor finish, but you’re gonna have those days.”

St. Francis (Buffalo) junior Jack Tebeau shot an even par 71 for first place.

Dolezal shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine but ended his day with a double bogey on hole 17 and a bogey on the 18th hole. Coming off winning the public schools state championship last Monday and his second straight Nassau individual title on May 21, the St. John’s commit is pleased with his final high school performance.

“I’m definitely ending my high school career on a high note,” Dolezal said. “I’m happy with third place … I’m ending my high school career with good times to remember when I’m older. I’ll look back and be able to say that I was a pretty good golfer back then.”

Westhampton’s Zach Berger (80), Chaminade’s Alessandro Maltese (81) and St. Anthony’s Jacob Anderson (94) also qualified for the event.

Slade finishes strong

Kellenberg senior Cat Slade had a rough front nine and she knew it. But she bounced back with an even par 35 on the back nine to finish with a 10-over 80 at Bethpage Red to tie for 12th in the girls State Federation championship on Sunday.

“During the back nine, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m getting back into this,’ ” Slade said. “I just wish I did it on the front, but I’m very proud of the way I ended my season. Forgetting the front nine, I think I ended it pretty well.”

Hunter’s Sophia Li shot a 3-under 67 to win the title.

Glenn junior Palwasha Ali, who won the Suffolk individual title on May 21, shot a 79 to tie for 10th place. Wheatley’s Audrey Chen also shot an 80.

Slade, who won the CHSAA state title on May 20, was joined by Kellenberg freshman Gabby DeBono, who shot an 88. Kellenberg junior Bridget LaRosa also qualified for the championship but did not compete.

“Bridget has been like my sister for four years and I’m upset that I’m leaving her behind, but I’m opening it up for her now,” Slade said. “And Gabby is something else. She’s got a strong power behind her. I think the strength of Kellenberg golf is just beginning."