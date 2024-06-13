Catherine Slade can name the culminating moment of her high school golf career.

As she stood at the 18th tee box ready to drill her final drive in her Kellenberg uniform, she knew this was the moment that ultimately summed up the past four years.

The Kellenberg senior shot an 11-over par 83 at Silver Lake golf course in Staten Island as she captured her second CSHAA girls golf state title in three years on May 20.

“It was me against me,” Slade said. “I just couldn’t be prouder of how I played. It was a moment I’ve been waiting for my entire career. It was satisfying to know that I had finally played to near perfection.”

Slade finished tied for third in the NSCHSAA league tournament at Eisenhower Red the week before, something that Kellenberg coach Keith Doran said lit a fire under her before the state tournament.

“She was motivated,” he said. “She knew at the league championship that she didn’t play her best. She took a final exam that morning and I could tell she was frustrated by her performance that day. She sure bounced right back at the state tournament.”

Slade said she couldn’t recall one shot she wasn’t extremely happy with.

“I had complete concentration. My mental game was on point,” she said. “I was very proud of myself to realize that finally my mental game was there. It was a beautiful moment.”

Slade has held the number one spot at Kellenberg since her sophomore year. Doran said what makes her a special golfer is that she possesses qualities that can’t be taught.

“She’s very motivated. She’s a great kid to coach and her motivation showed after the league tournament,” he said. “She shows a lot of grit. When there’s a title at stake, there’s a will to earn that title. She wants to be the best there is, and you can see it in her style of play.”

While Slade had her eyes on the state crown, it was ultimately the time spent with her teammates that she cherished the most that day.

“Me and Bridget [LaRosa] sat together and talked about all of our memories together in the past years as we waited for everyone to finish,” said Slade, who will play golf at Adelphi next year. “I’ll always remember that. I’m extremely sad to leave Kellenberg, but I hope to still be around in the coming years to help the next generation of teams.”